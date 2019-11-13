Stoltmann Law Offices Announces the Filing of a FINRA Claim In Connection with GPB Capital Holdings

Stoltmann Law Offices attorney Joe Wojciechowski stated about this claim that "Brokerage firms have an iron-clad responsibility, rooted in FINRA Rule 2111, the 'suitability rule,' to perform due diligence on a private placement like GPB Automotive Fund. This is a gatekeeper function designed to ensure a private placement is suitable for at least some investors. Our investigation reveals that brokerage firms regularly 'check the boxes' in the due diligence process because of the conflict of interest between the firm and their clients: if the firm rejects the offering, they can't collect their 10% commission."

The GPB Capital funds have been the subject of a cascading array of bad news over the past several months. Just recently, a class action complaint laid bare the internal fraud at GPB. Over $1.5 billion was raised from investors via private offerings through a network of retail brokerage firms including D.A. Noyes, FSC Securities, Cetera Advisors, Royal Alliance, and many others.

If you were sold investments in any of the GPB Capital funds by your financial advisor and wish to know your legal options, please call 312-332-4200 for a no obligation free consultation with an attorney. Stoltmann Law Offices is a Chicago-based contingency fee firm which means we do not get paid until you do.

SOURCE Stoltmann Law Offices

