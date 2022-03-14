Stoma/Ostomy Care Market worth $3.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Stoma/Ostomy Care Market by Product (Bags (Surgery Type (Ileostomy, Colostomy, Urostomy), System (One, Two-Piece), Usability (Drainable, Closed), Shape (Flat, Convex)), Accessories (Powder, Deodorant)), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Stoma Care market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2026 from USD 2.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The increasing target patient population, rising geriatric population, a growing number of awareness programs, and product development efforts are some factors driving the growth of this market. However, discomfort and other issues associated with the use of ostomy bags, social stigma, complications, and the growing adoption of alternative treatments are limiting the growth of this market.

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics accounted the largest share of the stoma/ostomy care market.

Based on end users, the stoma care market is segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics, home care settings, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals & specialty clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020.

This segment includes large and small hospitals, community hospitals, outpatient units, and hospitals associated with medical institutions, universities, and cancer clinics. The hospitals & specialty clinics segment accounted for 79.0% of the stoma/ostomy care market in 2020. The rising target patient population and the favorable reimbursement scenario in most developed countries are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment. For instance, according to a study by the University of Birmingham (2017), the prevalence of ulcerative colitis (UC) increased from 380 per 100,000 population in 2000 to 640 per 100,000 population in 2016. In China, stomach cancer and bladder cancer incidence were expected to increase from 454,000 and 62,400 to 523,000 and 71,500, respectively, from 2015 to 2020.

The growing demand for home healthcare services is an important trend in the end-user market. Moreover, patients who have undergone colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy surgeries often require ostomy care till the reversal of the surgery or during their lifetime. This has increased the demand for home care services. In recent times, ambulatory surgical centers have emerged as important end users in the stoma/ostomy care market.

The ostomy bag segment dominated the stoma/ostomy care market in 2020

Based on product, the market is segmented into two broad categories—ostomy bags and accessories. The ostomy bags segment accounted for the largest share of the stoma care market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to their high usage and low cost. However, the accessories segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Ostomy is a surgical procedure that involves the removal of diseased portions of the gastrointestinal or urinary system, creating an opening in the abdominal wall that results in the external diversion of feces and urine. An ostomy may be permanent or temporary, and each procedure results in a stoma, which is the end of the small or large intestine that can be seen protruding through the abdominal wall. The market scope includes ostomy bags/pouches and accessories utilized by ostomates or patients undergoing colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy.

The ostomy bags segment accounted for the largest share of 88.50% of the stoma care market in 2020. This segment is projected to reach USD 2,823.4 million by 2026 from USD 2,299.0 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Ileostomy segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period

Based on surgery, the stoma/ostomy care market is segmented into ileostomy, colostomy, and urostomy. Ileostomy segment is projected to reach USD 1,361.9 million by 2026 from USD 1,037.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. An ileostomy is a surgically created opening in the abdominal wall to bring a small part of the small intestine (ileum) to the body surface, typically performed in cases where the patient's rectum or colon is not functioning as required. This surgery can be temporary or permanent. Typically, ileostomy patients prefer drainable ostomy bags.

The Colostomy segment dominated the stoma/ostomy market based on surgery type in 2020

Based on surgery, the care market is segmented into ileostomy, colostomy, and urostomy. Colostomy is the most common type of surgical procedure performed globally. The rising incidence of colon cancer, stomach cancer, and IBD in developed and developing countries, coupled with the favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries, is supporting the growth of this segment. Colostomy dominates the stoma care market, by surgery type. However, ileostomy is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. Colostomy segment accounted for the largest share of 43.33% of the stoma/ostomy care market in 2020.

A colostomy is a surgically created opening in the abdomen to bring the small part of the colon (large intestine) to the body surface, typically performed when a portion of the colon or the rectum of the patient is removed. This allows for the remaining part of the colon to be brought to the abdominal wall. Colostomy can be temporary or permanent, with permanent being more common.

Asia Pacific is expected to see the highest growth in the stoma/ostomy care market by region

The market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is the largest regional market for stoma/ostomy care, whereas the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In 2020, the APAC accounted for 23.84% of the ostomy care market and it is projected that the market will grow at a CAGR of 5.1%. Awareness initiatives by public and private organizations, a large patient population base for target diseases, and the rising geriatric population are the key factors driving the market growth. In addition, many market players are focusing on strengthening their distribution networks in APAC markets to capitalize on the growth opportunities in this region.

The growing emphasis of key players on emerging markets in this region, new product launches, and increasing focus on supplier contracts are further fueling the growth of the stoma care market in the Asia Pacific. However, the limited availability of medical reimbursements, reluctance among patients to adopt technologically advanced products, and a lack of awareness among patients and healthcare professionals regarding the effective treatment methodologies for stoma care are expected to restrain market growth in the APAC.

The stoma/ostomy care market is dominated by Coloplast Corp (Denmark), Hollister Incorporated (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), ConvaTec Inc. (England), Salts Healthcare (UK), Welland Medical Limited (UK), and Flexicare Group Limited (UK).

