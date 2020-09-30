STOMP Out Bullying Announces World Month of Bullying Prevention October 2020

"We have always been an organization dedicated to spreading kindness and preventing bullying and cyberbullying. However, this year, we are encouraging communities, youth, students and society to use their voice to end the hate and change the culture," said Ross Ellis, CEO and Founder of STOMP Out Bullying™. "This October, we mark 15 years as an organization. I never want to see another child in pain," added Ms. Ellis.

STOMP Out Bullying announces October as "World Month of Bullying Prevention" and will focus on spreading the message of kindness. Ms. Ellis enlisted a "Kindness Team" to help design its signature t-shirt and produce its PSA for their annual campaign. The companies and people that participated in this year's campaign include Flint & Steel, Rooftop2 Productions, the musical group Sugarland, The Hive, Tylie Jones and Musical Director Kyle Norris.

When picking a creative team to help support the STOMP Out Bullying mission, Ross Ellis, founder and CEO of STOMP Out Bullying, said, "The vision I had for our 2020 t-shirt was all about kindness because that is the message we need to deliver to kids and teens around the world now more than ever." Ellis adds, "It was important to select the right folks in the creative community who understood our mission with a group of top creatives, designers, producers and others to help convey our message of kindness.

In addition, STOMP Out Bullying™ will partner with Clearasil for the first time. Clearasil will donate $25,000 to STOMP Out Bullying and help promote teen emotional health through anti-bullying, kindness, empathy, acceptance and skin-positivity. The medicated acne care brand will provide added support by sharing toolkits and educational resources to urge their following to get involved in the national anti-bullying movement.

During National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month, students, organizations, communities, and individuals go BLUE together with a massive worldwide statement against bullying with millions of people participating across the globe.

STOMP Out Bullying is thrilled to announce the following buildings across the U.S. and in Canada who will light blue in honor of World Month of Bullying Prevention and the kickoff of National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month.

Empire State Building, New York

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston

Capitol Wheel, National Harbor, Maryland

Cupola at Legislative Hall, Delaware State Capitol, Delaware

Delaware State Capitol Building, Delaware

One Liberty Place, Philadelphia

Two Liberty Place, Philadelphia

Prudential Center Tower, Boston, MA

San Francisco City Hall, San Francisco, CA

Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA

State Capitol Building, Nashville, TN

Wrigley Building, Chicago

Niagara Falls Illumination Board, Ontario

Calgary Tower, Calgary

Due to our wonderful long-term partnership with the New York Jets, MetLife Stadium is kind enough to light Blue in honor of World Bullying Prevention Day!!

About STOMP Out Bullying™

Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ+ discrimination, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying, as well as educating kids and teens in school and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide, and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns.

