STOMP Out Bullying Calls on Nation to Use Their Voices to "Go Blue" and Make Bullying History

"We have always been an organization dedicated to spreading kindness and preventing bullying and cyberbullying. However, this year, we were driven more than ever to help communities, youth, students and society realize that what we really need is to change the culture from one of cruelty to one of civility," said Ross Ellis, CEO and Founder of STOMP Out Bullying™. "This October, we mark 14 years as an organization. I never want to see another child in pain," added Ms. Ellis. "And I never want to hear the words, 'I want to die.'"

Use your voices on Monday, October 7th by "Wearing a blue shirt in solidarity and send a message that this is the day that bullying prevention is heard around the world …Make Bullying History," said Ms. Ellis.

For 12 years our shirts have been sending a message to end bullying. The campaign has been so successful that it has gone global. Shirts can be purchased at www.stompoutbullying.org. Over 100,000 youths are impacted by funds raised by shirt sales.

About STOMP Out Bullying™

Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying, as well as educating kids and teens in school and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide, and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns.

