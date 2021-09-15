Stomping Ground, All-New Dion Album, Coming November 5

Stream The New Single "Take It Back": https://bit.ly/dionground

Most of the album's songs were written by Dion and his songwriting partner Mike Aquilina. Guest artists appearing on tracks with Dion include Boz Scaggs, Mark Knopfler, Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen, Billy F Gibbons, Keb' Mo', Sonny Landreth, Joe Menza, Mike Menza, Marcia Ball, Jimmy Vivino, Rickie Lee Jones, Wayne Hood, Joe Bonamassa and G.E. Smith with Pete Townshend's liner notes which Dion characterizes as "amazing."

The album's voluminous notes include an intro by Dion that succinctly summarizes the philosophy behind the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's latest recorded endeavor:

"When I was young, I was always striving for accolades and admiration. Those were my goals. But when I reached them, they didn't satisfy. I discovered joy when I leaned to stop caring about all that – when I learned to relax and make music with friends… music that would make more friends for us through its joy. To make music with friends, and to make friends through music: I can't imagine a better life than this. I am grateful to my friends who made Stomping Ground with me – and my new friends who are listening."

The album was preceded last month with the release of "I've Got To Get To You," a track featuring Boz Scaggs along with the father and son guitar team of Joe and Mike Menza. This week marks the release of "Take It Back," on which Dion is joined by Joe Bonamassa. Next month (10/13) will see the release of "Angel In The Alleyway" that features Patti Scialfa (vocals) and Bruce Springsteen (guitar and harmonica).

The album's notes include a foreword by Pete Townshend, which reads, in part:

"Dion, like a circling star that never fades, generates the energy and fire we need to pull ourselves up and start again. Dion is a star who knows well how to start again, how to keep shining. He looks at his watch every few years. Damn! Let's make a record. Take care. This one will blow those little white things in our ears right into your brain."

Beyond Townshend's literary contribution, Dion provides a track-by-track description of all the album's 14 selections, the sole non-original being "Red House," the Jimi Hendrix song that has become a blues standard. On Stomping Ground, Dion is joined by Keb' Mo' on that song. Dion notes, "We had a blast grooving on 'Red House.' I'm honored to have him join me on this Jimi Hendrix cover/tribute. We did it as only we could. I think Jimi would approve!" It's worth mentioning that the follow-up single release to Dion's 1968 smash hit "Abraham, Martin and John" was "Purple Haze," serving to underscore the connection that Dion has long had with the legacy of Jimi Hendrix.

There's more Dion news. The Wanderer, a musical based on the life and music of Dion will stage its world pre-Broadway premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ on March 24, 2022. Michael Wartella (Wicked) stars as Dion, alongside Christy Altomare (Anastasia) as Susan, Dion's wife. Original New Kids on the Block member Joey McIntyre (Waitress) plays Johnny, Dion's best friend. The Wanderer was written by Charles Messina (A Room of My Own) and directed by Kenneth Ferrone (Cruel Intentions) and choreographed by Sarah O'Gleby. Tony Award-winner Beowulf Boritt is the scenic designer. The Wanderer is produced by Paper Mill Playhouse in association with Jill Menza and Charles Messina.

Visit DionDimucci.com or KTBArecords.com for more information.

Stomping Ground track listing (LP version -- CD version follows the same order)

Side A

Take It Back with Joe Bonamassa Hey Diddle Diddle with G.E. Smith Dancing Girl with Mark Knopfler If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll with Eric Clapton

Side B

There Was A Time with Peter Frampton Cryin' Shame with Sonny Landreth The Night Is Young with Joe Menza and Wayne Hood

Side C

That's What The Doctor Said with Steve Conn My Stomping Ground with Billy F Gibbons Angel In the Alleyways with Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen

Side D

I've Got To Get To You with Boz Scaggs , Joe Menza and Mike Menza Red House with Keb' Mo' I Got My Eyes On You Baby with Marcia Ball and Jimmy Vivino I've Been Watching with Rickie Lee Jones and Wayne Hood

About Keeping The Blues Alive (KTBA) Records:

The new independent record label is an offshoot of Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, Joe Bonamassa's non-profit that aims to conserve the art of music in schools and preserve the rich culture and history of the blues. Bonamassa along with his long-time manager, Roy Weisman, have expanded their business by creating the new label.

The first release from KTBA was Dion's album Blues with Friends, released to critical acclaim in June 2020; thereafter, it stayed at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart for several weeks. In February 2021, KTBA Records released Joanna Connor's album 4801 South Indiana Avenue which received rave reviews worldwide and earned her a #1 album on Billboard's Blues Chart. KTBA's catalog is growing quickly with new projects on the horizon including The Blues Album, Joanne Shaw Taylor's first covers album available on September 24th and Dion's Stomping Ground, as described here.

KTBA Records' main objective is to provide a platform for musical talent in blues and blues-rock based music and helping promote the careers of extraordinary musical talent. The label works synergistically with the non-profit's mission of supporting musicians to continue the legacy of the blues. 10% of all profits from KTBA Records are donated to the non-profit.



KTBA Records is the next step for Bonamassa in the evolution of music and the business of creating it. It represents Joe's continuing efforts, spanning the last 25 years, in support the artistic community. It reflects the philosophy of paying it forward just as so many did for him in the hope of paving the way for blues artists in the future. Visit www.KTBArecords.com for further information.

