Stomping Ground Strategies Takes Home Multiple Gold Wins at 2024 Bulldog PR Awards

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stomping Ground Strategies, a Latina-, women,- and Queer-owned strategic communications and public affairs consulting group, announced it received multiple gold prizes at the 2024 Bulldog PR Awards. The nationwide Bulldog PR Awards recognize remarkable PR and communications campaigns and impressive contributions to the PR industry, and is the only PR awards program judged solely by journalists.

Co-Founders Rebecca Evans and Isabelle Dienstag accepted the awards on behalf of the company in the following categories:

Best New Agency – Founded on the belief that women can have high-impact, high-demand careers as well as work-life balance if supported by the right work culture, Stomping Ground Strategies has seen exponential year-over-year growth. The human-first aspect of their mission is intrinsic to the brand, making them Gold winners.





– Founded on the belief that women can have high-impact, high-demand careers as well as work-life balance if supported by the right work culture, Stomping Ground Strategies has seen exponential year-over-year growth. The human-first aspect of their mission is intrinsic to the brand, making them Gold winners. Best Public Affairs Campaign – Setting out to undo generations of injustice in which the US government seized Native land from a tribe in Illinois , Stomping Ground Strategies earned the Gold award for mobilizing public opinion and supporting legislative efforts that led to changes.





– Setting out to undo generations of injustice in which the US government seized Native land from a tribe in , Stomping Ground Strategies earned the Gold award for mobilizing public opinion and supporting legislative efforts that led to changes. Best Crisis Management – With a strategy focused on re-establishing credibility for a Chicago Alderwoman, Stomping Ground Strategies received a Gold prize for their extraordinary transformation of the Alderwoman from a position of weakness into strength.





– With a strategy focused on re-establishing credibility for a Chicago Alderwoman, Stomping Ground Strategies received a Gold prize for their extraordinary transformation of the Alderwoman from a position of weakness into strength. Best Integration of Traditional and New Media – Running paid media for the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) 11th annual Championship game, Stomping Ground Strategies' work increased national viewership and achieved record-breaking attendance at the stadium, earning them the Bronze.

"Stomping Ground Strategies is thrilled to receive these honors that recognize our teams' tremendous skills as well as the vision, mission and culture of our firm," said Dienstag. "This recognition, especially by journalists whose industry we respect so much, is deeply felt and appreciated."

"When we started this firm, we took all of our past work experiences, both good and bad, and created what we knew was possible – a communications firm led by an inclusive team that brings our skills and perspectives to support clients who are making the world better,” Evans said. "The secret to our success is our core belief that if we prioritize and invest in our team's wellbeing, our client work is better for it."

Stomping Ground Strategies is a Latina-, women- and Queer-owned strategic communications and public affairs consulting group on a mission to advance progressive ideas. Built on years of experience in communications, public policy and grassroots community engagement, Stomping Ground Strategies brings diverse voices to the table to help clients connect with people in powerful and resonant ways. We work with political campaigns, elected officials, government agencies, advocacy and nonprofit groups and companies to help them communicate, engage and get results. We believe that powerful messaging is rooted in smart policy, and no one needs to sacrifice one for the other. We are unafraid to take on tough challenges—to make big moves—and to put a stake in your Stomping Grounds. Based in Illinois and Washington, D.C., Stomping Ground Strategies is a certified women-and minority-owned business. To learn more, visit our website, follow us on X, or find us on LinkedIn.

