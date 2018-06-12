STOMPP Study Demonstrates Multimed Packaging Improves Medication Adherence

In the STOMPP study, patients were randomly assigned to one of four groups based on whether they received their medications dispensed in vials (pill bottles) vs. multimed blister packaging, and whether or not they received pharmacist-provided MTM. While improvements with use of multimed packaging and MTM services were proven individually and in combination, study participants who received multimed blister cards had the most marked change in adherence scores when compared to pill bottle groups, achieving adherence scores greater than 45 percent above baseline.

Further evidence of the benefits of multimed packaging as demonstrated by the STOMPP study is highlighted below:

Patients assigned to the multimed packaging groups reached medication adherence rates of 80 percent almost immediately upon enrollment.

These patients achieved 90 percent adherence rates by the end of the one-year study period.

By contrast, patients assigned to the pill bottle-only group reached a maximum of 56 percent adherence.

To combat the $290 billion problem of medication nonadherence,i innovative pharmacies must employ a variety of tools designed to change patient behavior. Omnicell is committed to helping resolve this crisis through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that are part of the company's integrated medication management platform. These include the market-leading Time My Meds® medication synchronization software, Pharmacy Line Interactive Voice Response, SureMed® Multimed Blister Cards, Guided Packing, and automated packaging systems, including the VBM 200F and the M5000. This unique set of solutions is enabled through Omnicell's Patient Management Access Portal (PMAP), web-based software that centralizes all patient engagement.

"As a nation, we need to do a better job at managing complex patients, as 80 million patients are expected to have more than one chronic condition by 2030,"ii said Dr. Sharrel Pinto, B.S. Pharm, D.M.M., M.S., Ph.D., division head and associate professor of Health Outcomes and Socioeconomic Sciences of the University of Toledo College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Director of the Pharmaceutical Care and Outcomes Research (PCOR) laboratory. "STOMPP reinforces the adherence pharmacy model, and affirms the value of the pharmacist as a key member of the care team in not only improving the experience and health of these patients, but also reducing the overall costs associated with their care. Using the arsenal of tools now available to this industry, including medication synchronization technology and blister packaging, pharmacists can help patients significantly impact their health."

About STOMPP

The primary endpoint of STOMPP, measured at one year, was to determine if the use of adherence packaging and/or medication therapy management in the hybrid pharmacy practice model has an impact on medication adherence. The study followed patients within a regional integrated delivery network (IDN) who had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and/or hyperlipidemia for one year to assess clinical outcome measures, quality of life, and cost and utilization data.

At baseline, most patients were on approximately 10 prescription medications, had a body mass index of more than 30, and uncontrolled diabetes with HbA1c greater than seven percent. Patients were randomized into four groups where they received pill bottle medications, blister packaging, pill bottles and MTM, or blister packaging and MTM.

Other study findings include:

Patients who received multimed packaging reached their blood pressure goals sooner than those who did not use multimed packaging;

Patients who only received their medications in pill vials with no other pharmacy-based services had the poorest health outcomes, incurred higher costs, and utilized more healthcare resources than patients in other groups;

Patients who received multimed packaging and MTM had the lowest average HbA1c values (used to measure average blood sugar levels) at the end of the year when compared to the other groups.

"Our pharmacy partners know the impact they can have on patient care when they're able to offer additional resources to their patients. The STOMPP study formalizes what we have known as an industry for years, and allows these providers to advocate for a greater involvement in patient care teams moving forward," said Rob Seim, president of Global Automation and Medication Adherence, Omnicell. "We're proud that our packaging has such a marked impact on medication adherence, and we applaud the frontline pharmacists for continuing to look for new innovations and solutions that will allow them to better care for their patients."

Dr. Pinto served as the study's Principal Investigator and lead researcher. The results were presented at the American Pharmacists Association Annual Meeting and published in Innovations in Pharmacy.

The STOMPP study was funded through an unrestricted grant from Omnicell.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications and supplies across all care settings. Omnicell is revolutionizing the patient medication experience from hospital to home by empowering providers to keep each patient at the center of care. The Company's autonomous approach to medication management leverages a differentiated platform for hardware and workflow software solutions, real-time predictive intelligence, and performance-driven partnerships to help drive operational, financial, and clinical success for customers.

Supporting the highest level of patient safety is essential to excellent patient care. As a leader in medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, IV robotics, analytics software, and medication adherence and packaging systems, Omnicell is focused on delivering solutions for medication availability, affordability, safety, and adherence. Over 4,500 facilities worldwide use Omnicell® automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety.

Omnicell's innovative medication adherence solutions, used by over 32,000 institutional and retail pharmacies in North America and the United Kingdom, are designed to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

For more information about Omnicell, Inc. please visit www.omnicell.com.

