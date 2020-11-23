Stone Brewing Addresses Rumors That its New Beer, Stone F+B Does NOT Stand for F*ck Bread

Sure, the latter does give the middle finger to bread, but that's not the point, nor the intention. Stone Features & Benefits IPA packs the benefits you'd expect in an IPA brewed by Stone, alongside a few added features. See, Stone's brewers know a thing or two about IPAs. They paved the way for the West Coast IPA and became the first brewery on the planet to introduce a full-time West Coast Double IPA. But making a beer to meet the stringent features of Stone Features & Benefits IPA was not easy. Trial after trial, less-than-perfect attempts gave way to lessons learned, new discoveries and, ultimately, a beer like none other. Stone Features & Benefits IPA is massively sessionable and refreshing. It's light bodied and crisp with orange, pear, white peach and melon hop character. It's so big while being so little, they might as well have named it Skibidi.

"We knew that making a vibrant, full-bodied IPA that's this low in calories, carbs and alcohol was going to be a huge challenge," explained Jeremy Moynier, Stone Brewing Senior Manager of Brewing & Innovation. "Calories and carbs contribute a lot to the things we like in food and beer. But we weren't willing to just water down an IPA and call it a day. So, we went through countless iterations, mixing up the process and engaging in fermentation experimentation techniques. Even when we thought we'd landed it, we went back once more, working to make it even better. It became an all-company effort with our brewers here in Escondido, in Richmond, VA and our Innovation Teams at the Stone World Bistro & Gardens - Liberty Station and Stone Brewing Napa all pooling our expertise to get this done to Stone's standards."

Stone Features & Benefits IPA joins Stone Delicious IPA in the brewery's offerings of gluten-reduced beers. While Stone Delicious IPA earned its keep as a simply delicious IPA, it has since gained notoriety for its – wait for it – added feature and has become the nation's top-selling gluten-reduced beer. Both gluten-reduced beers are now available nationwide for those who need to watch their gluten intake, and those who pretend they do. Also, for those obsessed with muscles, those who want to drink six beers instead of two, and anyone interested in a badass beer with tons of added features. Use the Stone Brewing Beer Finder to locate them near you: find.stonebrewing.com.

You've come this far, why not go "gluten free?"

Stone incorporates an enzyme in the brewing process, which separates and eliminates gluten protein chains. Because the beer began with barley (which contains gluten), it could not be labeled as "gluten-free" in the US. That said, the amount of gluten in this beer, and Stone Delicious IPA, is far below the Codex threshold (less than 20 parts per million in total gluten) for "gluten-free" products so much so that its gluten levels are too low to be measurable by available testing methods. If you're truly gluten intolerant, you likely know what "Codex" is. If you're not, well just enjoy the beer, you don't really need to worry about it. More on that can be found here.

