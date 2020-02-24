Stone Canyon Industries Holdings Announces Appointment of Mark A. Weinberger as Senior Advisor

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Canyon Industries Holdings LLC ("SCIH") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark A. Weinberger as Senior Advisor.

Mr. Weinberger was the Global Chairman and CEO of EY, a leading global professional services organization with 284,000 people, operating in more than 150 countries. Mark led the organization through a purpose-fueled transformation centered on EY's purpose of building a better working world.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark as a Senior Advisor to Stone Canyon," said James Fordyce, Co-CEO of SCIH. "Mark brings a distinguished career of business and government service to Stone Canyon. We are thrilled that Mark will apply his wealth of experience to Stone Canyon's strategy of 'buy, build and hold' investing for the long term."

Mr. Weinberger's government experience includes serving as Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Tax Policy) in the George W. Bush Administration. He was also appointed by President Clinton to serve on the Social Security Administration Advisory Board. He served as a member of President Trump's former Strategic and Policy Forum and as a member of President Obama's Infrastructure Task Force. He also worked in the U.S. Senate.

Mr. Weinberger played an active role in the World Economic Forum, as a member of its International Business Council and as a Global Agenda Steward for Economic Progress. He co-chaired the Russia Foreign Investment Advisory Council with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and served as Chairman of the International Business Leaders Advisory Council to the Mayor of Shanghai.

He is on the Board of Directors of Johnson & Johnson and MetLife. Mr. Weinberger serves as a Senior Advisor to Teneo, as well as a Strategic Advisor to the Board of FCLTGlobal, which focuses on long-term investing and corporate governance. He is on the CEO Advisory Council of JUST Capital. He sits on the Board of Directors of the National Bureau of Economic Research, is a Senior Advisor to CECP and is a member of the Aspen Economic Strategy Group.

Mr. Weinberger also sits on the Board of Trustees for the United States Council for International Business, the Greater Washington Partnership and The Concord Coalition. He is member of the Board of Trustees for Emory University and Case Western Reserve University.

Mr. Weinberger has a BA from Emory University, an MBA and JD from Case Western Reserve University and an LLM in Taxation from Georgetown University Law Center. He has an honorary doctorate from the Kogod School of Business at American University.

About Stone Canyon Industries Holdings

Stone Canyon Industries Holdings ("SCIH") is a global industrial holding company designed to "buy, build and hold" for the long term, with a strategy focused on acquiring and operating market leading companies. SCIH was founded by Co-CEOs Adam Cohn and James Fordyce. SCIH companies operate in essential industries that provide mission-critical products and services to customers around the world. SCIH seeks to build out industrial verticals in stable and mature industries that possess favorable economic dynamics with high barriers to entry; a fragmented industry poised to create or strengthen a market leader through consolidation; and an opportunity to build a substantial company that will make a difference. For more information, please visit www.scihinc.com.

