Stone County Announces New Safe Tourism Campaign

STONE COUNTY, Miss., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stone County Economic Development Partnership has just announced its new Good Clean Fun tourism campaign, which features a slew of socially distant outdoor attractions for the entire family to enjoy. While COVID-19 brought the entire nation to a standstill, this new campaign will revitalize Stone County's local economy by providing tourists with safe, fun activities like wildlife excursions, hiking, camping, fishing, and more.

Red Creek

Betsy M. Rowell, Executive Director of the Stone County Economic Development Partnership, believes that the Good Clean Fun campaign will increase area tourism, boost the local economy, and provide tourists with opportunities to safely enjoy all Stone County has to offer. "Stone County is an off-the-beaten path destination for tourists who want to beat cabin fever while still remaining safe," Rowell said. "Fortunately, our beautiful area is full of wide-open spaces for families to enjoy. At the EDP, we're looking forward to welcoming people from all walks of life and showing them what makes Stone County such a unique place to visit."

The Good Clean Fun campaign features attractions like Wild Acres Hands on Animal Experience, Tuxachanie Trail hiking, the Stone County Scenic Driving Tour, and Flint Creek camping and fishing. "You could easily spend a jam-packed weekend checking out all the attractions here," Rowell said. "You could take your family to see the incredible animals at Wild Acres, then tucker the kids out with a family hike on the Tuxachanie Trail. Families, couples, and groups will all find something exciting here."

To learn more about the Good Clean Fun campaign and Stone County tourism, visit www.setinstonecounty.com and like and follow Stone County EDP on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Stone County EDP

323 E. Cavers Avenue

Wiggins, MS 39577

(601) 928-5266

Related Images

stone-county-mississippi.jpg

Stone County, Mississippi

Red Creek

SOURCE Stone County Economic Development Partnership