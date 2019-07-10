Stone Door Group Launches New Container Security Accelerator for the Digital Enterprise

NEWPORT, R.I., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2019 Opal Cyber Security Summit, Stone Door Group is announcing the launch of its Cloud Container Security Optimization Accelerator, a multi-faceted cloud container solution offering security analysis, implementation, and training for enterprises.

As more organizations make the switch to cloud-based services, they are turning to container technology to build capacity fast and effortlessly. Container technology is the biggest innovation in digital infrastructure for 20 years, making it easier for businesses to scale. According to the research group Gartner, the Container technology market is already worth $20 billion in 2019, and is forecast to increase to $34 billion within 3 years.

However, many CIOs struggle with balancing and prioritizing investments across technology, people and processes. In fact, Gartner lists cloud- and container-related security as 3 of their top 10 security projects for this year. With security processes lagging behind innovation, CIOs are often forced to choose between growth and security.

In a new industry whitepaper "5 Areas to Secure Containers in the Cloud", implementation experts from Stone Door Group have identified 5 key areas in cloud container security. These are:

Identity and access management

Securing external container sources

Building secure container content

Securing the container runtime environment

Securing the container orchestration environment

Darren Hoch, Founding Partner at The Stone Door Group explains, "The Container Security Accelerator is a comprehensive and intentional approach to help maintain the development velocity that containers, DevOps, and CI/CD bring to the digital enterprise, without further exposing their organization to security risks and vulnerabilities."

The Cloud Container Security Optimization Accelerator offers enterprises:

a security gap analysis to identify container risks

tailored security blueprints for a company's cloud and container architecture

container security implementation services

training on container security best practices

Stone Door Group already offers an array of services to help businesses find the balance between compliance, security, scale, and performance. With over 100,000 hours of experience, and certifications in Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Azure, OpenShift, Kubernetes, and Docker, Stone Door Group is ready to deliver on training and implementation for cloud container security.

To learn more about the Container Security Accelerator, visit the Stone Door Group website and read the new white paper on container security: http://www.stonedoorgroup.com/download-white-paper-container-security.

About Stone Door Group

Stone Door Group® helps to modernize digital enterprises through skilled DevOps and Hybrid Cloud professional services. They use analysis, training and a multi-disciplinary team of consultants to help businesses implement their most pressing digital transformation initiatives.

For more information, go to http://stonedoorgroup.com.

Contact:

Adrian Phillips

Head of Product Marketing

Stone Door Group

800-906-0102

aphillips@stonedoorgroup.com

Related Images

stone-door-group.jpg

SOURCE Stone Door Group

Related Links

http://stonedoorgroup.com

