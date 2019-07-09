Stone Door Group's Mike McDonough Invited to Participate in the Cloud Security Panel at Opal Cyber Security Summit 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Door Group today announced that Mike McDonough, Principal Cloud Architect at Stone Door Group, will be participating in a discussion panel on Cloud Security & Virtualization in the upcoming Cyber Security Summit 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island between July 10 - 12.

Mr. McDonough will be delving into the issues surrounding cloud optimization and security for the enterprise. The session will also focus on how organizations can optimize for growth and protect their networks from cyber attacks. He has been at the heart of the innovative services provided by Stone Door Group, and will share his wealth of experience alongside other panelists and security architects from IBM, IOActive and 128Technology.

Stone Door Group is a pioneer in DevOps modernization with newly minted solutions that include the Cloud Cost Optimization Accelerator and the Container Security Accelerator.

The driving force behind the Stone Door Group is Founding Partner, Darren Hoch who explains, "We are delighted to be participating at the Cyber Security Summit which is attended by instructors, engineers, or security practitioners. We are thought leaders on container security in the cloud. We chose this summit because of the rapid speed of digital transformation of the enterprise has many CFOs and CIOs playing catch up and there are lots of open questions about cost, compliance, and security in the cloud. We are coming with a message and solutions offerings that give executive level stakeholders answers to these pressing questions."

The annual Opal Cyber Security Summit is a global point of reference for digital business and cyber defenses and is organized by The Opal Group. Conference attendees will also hear presentations on Application Security & DevOps, Investing in Cyber Security, and Governance, Risk & Compliance, among other topics.

Stone Door Group is proud to be a Bronze Sponsor of such a key event for policy makers, developers, and thought leaders in cyber security.

Stone Door Group's executives and Solution Architects will be present at their booth throughout the conference and available for 1:1 meetings and product discussions.

The group is also sponsoring the welcome reception on the opening day of the conference, July 10. All attendees are welcome for drinks, networking with leading figures in the cyber security world, and even the chance to win an Oculus VR headset worth $249.

About Stone Door Group

Stone Door Group® helps to modernize digital enterprises through skilled DevOps and Hybrid Cloud professional services. They use consulting, training and a multi-disciplinary team of consultants to help businesses implement their digital transformation initiatives. Visit stonedoorgroup.com for more information.

