Stone Fruit Market size to increase by USD 18.05 billion between 2023 to 2028| Rising production and consumption of peaches and nectarines in the European market to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stone Fruit Market size is expected to grow by USD 18.05 billion from 2023 to 2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period. Rising production and consumption of peaches and nectarines in the European market is notably driving the stone fruit market. However, factor such as high dependence on weather conditions may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Peaches and nectarines, Plums, Mangoes, Cherries, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stone Fruit Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is anticipated to experience notable expansion during the forecast period. Within the offline distribution channel, there are various avenues such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, department stores, and convenience stores. Additionally, the offline segment plays a significant role in organized retail, simplifying the purchasing experience for consumers and providing them with a wide types of stone fruit to choose from. Notably, Tesco Plc and Walmart Inc. stand out as major hypermarkets and supermarkets, offering uncommon stone fruits.

Exploring the diverse array of fruits, it's fascinating to delve into the numerous types of stone fruits available. Peaches, plums, cherries, apricots, and nectarines are among the well-known types of stone fruits, each characterized by their juicy flesh enveloping a hard seed or pit. Understanding the unique qualities of different types of stone fruits allows for a greater appreciation of their flavors and textures, making them popular choices for culinary creations and healthy snacking options.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View PDF Sample Report

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is projected to contribute around 31% to the global market growth during the forecast period. The APAC region holds a significant share in the worldwide stone fruit market. This expansive region, encompassing diverse countries as a major producer, importer, and consumer of stone fruits. Recent years have witnessed a steady rise in stone fruit demand, attributed to increased health awareness, evolving dietary preferences, and a growing fascination for green exotic fruits. China stands as a prominent stone fruit producer within the APAC region, serving as the world's largest contributor, accounting for more than 90% of the global market share in production and exportation. Notably, the Chinese fruit industry is chiefly dominated by the Bing variety, celebrated for its ample size and delightful sweetness. These factors collectively drive the growth of this segment, thereby boosting market expansion between 2023 - 2028. Buy the full report here

Unveiling the World of Pit Fruits and Uncommon Stone fruits

Drupe fruits, characterized by their fleshy exterior and a hard shell enclosing a single seed, are commonly known as "stone fruits." This diverse category includes a variety of pit fruits, such as peaches, plums, cherries, and apricots, renowned for their succulent flesh surrounding a stone-like pit or seed. Among these, the lesser-known marble fruit stands as an intriguing example, recognized for its marbled appearance and the presence of a stone or pit within its core.

The term "pitted fruit" encompasses drupe fruits, emphasizing their defining feature of having a pit or stone at the center. While well-known varieties like peaches and plums are familiar examples, there exist lesser-known and uncommon stone fruits that fall within this category, offering unique flavors and textures. Exploring these uncommon stone fruits unveils a world of culinary possibilities, allowing enthusiasts to savor distinct tastes and experiment with these lesser-encountered fruits in recipes and dishes.

Some common pit fruits list: Here is a comprehensive pit fruits list consisting of several common fruits: peaches, plums, cherries, apricots, nectarines, and certain varieties of mango and avocado. These fruits, known for their succulent flesh surrounding a prominent pit or seed, are categorized as pit fruits due to this defining characteristic.

In the realm of fruits, the intriguing diversity of drupe fruits or pit fruits extends beyond the commonplace, offering a delightful exploration of flavors and textures. Discovering and relishing these uncommon stone fruits provides an opportunity to embrace the richness and uniqueness within this fascinating category of pitted fruits.

Company Insights

The stone fruit market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Driscolls Inc., Dulcinea Farms, Family Tree Farms, Fruit World Co. Inc., Gargiulo Produce, Giumarra Vineyards Corp., HORTGRO Pty Ltd., Hortifrut SA, Mount Adams Fruit, Naturipe Farms LLC, Oneonta Starr Ranch Growers, Prima Wawona, PSB PRODUCCION VEGETAL SL, Sahyadri Farms Post Harvest Care Ltd., Salix Fruits, SAT Plus Berries, Stemilt Growers LLC, Sun World International LLC, Titan Farms LLC and Dole plc

View PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

Walnut Market: The walnut market size is projected to increase by USD 2,144.65 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2027.

Durian Fruit Market: The durian fruit market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,891.81 million.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio