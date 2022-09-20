Stone Oak Property Management Acquires Hope Properties

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leader Stone Oak Property Management announced the acquisition of Hope property management in Austin, Texas on August 31, 2022. Hope properties was headquartered in Round Rock, Texas and managed homes throughout Central Texas. Their offices will close and merge with Stone Oak's office in North Austin. The recent acquisition of Hope Properties brings Stone Oak's Assets Under Management to nearly $350 Million.

Hope Properties has been managing homes in Central Texas since 1981. Over this time, founder William Lins has built an admirable reputation in the Austin Area real estate community and has closed hundreds of real estate transactions. William said that "Working with Jason and his transition team at Stone Oak has truly been a wonderful experience and one of the best-executed deals I've done. Jason's kind demeanor and attention to our concerns exceeded our expectations in having a successful and smooth transaction."

Stone Oak's founding partner Jason Huval admires and appreciates William's dedication to the industry. Jason assures that Stone Oak will continue to strive to be the company that he would personally want to hire and will take excellent care of Hope's portfolio of properties.

Stone Oak plans to continue to grow organically and through acquisitions throughout Central Texas and will be announcing expansion plans in early 2023. Their office is located at 14050 Summit Drive, Suite 113B, Austin, TX 78728 and they can be found on the web at www.stoneoakmgmt.com .

