Stone Paper Market to grow by USD 1,943.79 million from 2022 to 2027|High demand for recyclable and eco-friendly products is one of the major market trends - Technavio

10 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stone paper market size is set to grow by USD 1,943.79 million between 2022 and 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.97%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report
The report also covers the following areas:
Stone Paper Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The stone paper market is segmented as follows:
- Application
- Packaging Paper
- Self Adhesive Paper
- Labelling Paper
- Others
- Material
- Calcium Carbonate
- High-density Polyethylene
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The packaging paper segment is significant during the forecast period. The growing demand for packaging paper is driven by the rise in need from various end-user industries, such as food and beverage and healthcare. However, end-user industries need to comply with regulations for sustainable production processes and waste disposal, and the use of safe materials. This has resulted in a rise in the use of eco-friendly materials, such as stone paper, for manufacturing paper packaging solutions.
Detail insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report!
Stone Paper Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the stone paper market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AM Packaging Co. Ltd., Anydesign srl, Etched LLC, Folkus, Gold Bond Inc., Karst Stone Paper, Magic Whiteboard Ltd., MOYU, Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Sphera International, STAMPERIA INTERNATIONAL KFT., Stone Paper, STP STONE PAPER GmbH, Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., The Stone Paper Co., Uniprint, and Walgreen Co.
Vendor Offerings
- AM Packaging Co. Ltd. - The company offers stone paper used in printing packaging by manufacturers for cosmetics, garments, jewelry, food, chocolate, electronics, apparel, gift, promotions, shopping, fashion, and the office industry.
- Anydesign srl - The company offers stone paper that is considered to be environmentally friendly paper as it uses significantly less energy to produce than wood fiber paper.
- Etched LLC - The company offers stone paper that uses no water in production, and the process avoids the air and water pollution associated with pulp paper production while also using 85 percent less energy which results in up to 67 percent smaller front-end carbon footprint.
Stone Paper Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Key Driver boosting the market growth
- One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the global stone paper market is the growing concern over deforestation. An important global environmental concern is deforestation. Over the past ten years, the overall area of forests has been rapidly declining.
- Deforestation is a result of a number of factors, including the growth of heavy industries, the expanding use of wood-based packaging, and rising urbanization. To maintain a good ecological balance and slow global warming, the governments of several nations have passed laws and limitations on deforestation.
- During the projected period, the worldwide stone paper market is expected to rise due to the decreasing availability of timber and strict international laws on wood-based packaging.
Significant Trend that fuels the market growth
- Global demand for recyclable and environmentally friendly products will drive the market growth. Due to their production from natural gas and crude oil byproducts, the majority of plastics are not biodegradable. Poor plastic packaging disposal can pollute the environment and cause dangerous health problems.
- In order to address these issues, businesses use eco-friendly packaging products. Vendors also consistently spend money on packaging innovations, R&D, and other projects that support long-term sustainability objectives.
- These objectives include reducing waste and resource usage during manufacturing, developing effective procedures for recycling and disposal of used materials, and enhancing transportation efficiency.
Major Challenge that hinders the market growth
- The lack of raw materials is the biggest challenge impeding the growth of global stone paper market. High-density polyethylene resin (HDPE), calcium carbonate, and other raw materials needed to make stone paper were in short supply.
- Manufacturers and suppliers of stone paper experienced these shortages as a result of factors such as government restrictions on imports and exports, rising raw material prices, and a shortage of workers in manufacturing units, which affected the manufacturing and distribution of these raw materials.
- Due to the rise in gasoline prices, transportation costs have also gone up. Therefore, throughout the forecast period, production and distribution activities as well as supply chains in the worldwide stone paper market, would be hindered by the lack of raw materials needed to manufacture stone paper.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!
Stone Paper Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist stone paper market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the stone paper market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the stone paper market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stone paper market vendors
Related Reports:
The loose leaf paper market size is expected to increase to USD 1.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers loose leaf paper market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth in the education sector is notably driving loose leaf paper market growth.
The liquid sandpaper market size is expected to increase by USD 619.1 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers liquid sandpaper market segmentation by application (home, office, and industry) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increasing number of infrastructure projects is one of the key market drivers supporting the liquid sandpaper market growth.
|
Stone Paper Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,943.79 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
4.45
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 53%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AM Packaging Co. Ltd., Anydesign srl, Etched LLC, Folkus, Gold Bond Inc., Karst Stone Paper, Magic Whiteboard Ltd., MOYU, Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Sphera International, STAMPERIA INTERNATIONAL KFT., Stone Paper, STP STONE PAPER GmbH, Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., The Stone Paper Co., Uniprint, and Walgreen Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
