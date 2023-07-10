Stone Paper Market to grow by USD 1,943.79 million from 2022 to 2027|High demand for recyclable and eco-friendly products is one of the major market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stone paper market size is set to grow by USD 1,943.79 million between 2022 and 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.97%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stone Paper Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Stone Paper Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The stone paper market is segmented as follows:

Application

Packaging Paper



Self Adhesive Paper



Labelling Paper



Others

Material

Calcium Carbonate



High-density Polyethylene



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The packaging paper segment is significant during the forecast period. The growing demand for packaging paper is driven by the rise in need from various end-user industries, such as food and beverage and healthcare. However, end-user industries need to comply with regulations for sustainable production processes and waste disposal, and the use of safe materials. This has resulted in a rise in the use of eco-friendly materials, such as stone paper, for manufacturing paper packaging solutions.

Stone Paper Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the stone paper market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AM Packaging Co. Ltd., Anydesign srl, Etched LLC, Folkus, Gold Bond Inc., Karst Stone Paper, Magic Whiteboard Ltd., MOYU, Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Sphera International, STAMPERIA INTERNATIONAL KFT., Stone Paper, STP STONE PAPER GmbH, Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., The Stone Paper Co., Uniprint, and Walgreen Co.

Vendor Offerings

AM Packaging Co. Ltd. - The company offers stone paper used in printing packaging by manufacturers for cosmetics, garments, jewelry, food, chocolate, electronics, apparel, gift, promotions, shopping, fashion, and the office industry.

Anydesign srl - The company offers stone paper that is considered to be environmentally friendly paper as it uses significantly less energy to produce than wood fiber paper.

Etched LLC - The company offers stone paper that uses no water in production, and the process avoids the air and water pollution associated with pulp paper production while also using 85 percent less energy which results in up to 67 percent smaller front-end carbon footprint.

Stone Paper Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver boosting the market growth

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the global stone paper market is the growing concern over deforestation. An important global environmental concern is deforestation. Over the past ten years, the overall area of forests has been rapidly declining.

Deforestation is a result of a number of factors, including the growth of heavy industries, the expanding use of wood-based packaging, and rising urbanization. To maintain a good ecological balance and slow global warming, the governments of several nations have passed laws and limitations on deforestation.

During the projected period, the worldwide stone paper market is expected to rise due to the decreasing availability of timber and strict international laws on wood-based packaging.

Significant Trend that fuels the market growth

Global demand for recyclable and environmentally friendly products will drive the market growth. Due to their production from natural gas and crude oil byproducts, the majority of plastics are not biodegradable. Poor plastic packaging disposal can pollute the environment and cause dangerous health problems.

In order to address these issues, businesses use eco-friendly packaging products. Vendors also consistently spend money on packaging innovations, R&D, and other projects that support long-term sustainability objectives.

These objectives include reducing waste and resource usage during manufacturing, developing effective procedures for recycling and disposal of used materials, and enhancing transportation efficiency.

Major Challenge that hinders the market growth

The lack of raw materials is the biggest challenge impeding the growth of global stone paper market. High-density polyethylene resin (HDPE), calcium carbonate, and other raw materials needed to make stone paper were in short supply.

Manufacturers and suppliers of stone paper experienced these shortages as a result of factors such as government restrictions on imports and exports, rising raw material prices, and a shortage of workers in manufacturing units, which affected the manufacturing and distribution of these raw materials.

Due to the rise in gasoline prices, transportation costs have also gone up. Therefore, throughout the forecast period, production and distribution activities as well as supply chains in the worldwide stone paper market, would be hindered by the lack of raw materials needed to manufacture stone paper.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Stone Paper Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist stone paper market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stone paper market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stone paper market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stone paper market vendors

Stone Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,943.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AM Packaging Co. Ltd., Anydesign srl, Etched LLC, Folkus, Gold Bond Inc., Karst Stone Paper, Magic Whiteboard Ltd., MOYU, Pishgaman Sanat Sabz Co., Shenzhen Stone Paper Enterprise Ltd., Sphera International, STAMPERIA INTERNATIONAL KFT., Stone Paper, STP STONE PAPER GmbH, Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., The Stone Paper Co., Uniprint, and Walgreen Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

