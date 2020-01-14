Stone Point Capital Closes Trident VIII with $7 Billion of Committed Capital

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Point Capital LLC, a financial services-focused private equity firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, announced that it held the final closing of its eighth private equity fund, Trident VIII, L.P., with $7 billion in total commitments. The General Partner and affiliated entities committed more than $350 million. Trident VIII received strong support from Stone Point's existing investor base and first-time commitments from a number of leading institutional investors. The Fund held its final closing with its institutional investors during the second half of 2019, and plans to start its investment period during the first half of 2020.

"We are pleased to announce the closing of Trident VIII and are grateful for the significant support from our limited partners," said Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point Capital. "Our latest fund will continue the proactive sourcing strategy that the Trident Funds have developed and executed for more than 20 years."

"We believe our exclusive focus on the financial services sector, entrepreneurial investment approach, long-tenured team and strong network of relationships will continue to position Stone Point Capital to attract talented management teams and work in partnership with them to create value for our investors," said Jim Carey, a Senior Principal of Stone Point Capital.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as legal counsel for Stone Point Capital in connection with the formation of Trident VIII.

About Stone Point Capital LLC

Stone Point Capital LLC is a financial services-focused private equity firm based in Greenwich, CT. The firm has raised and managed eight private equity funds – the Trident Funds – with aggregate committed capital of more than $25 billion. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com.

