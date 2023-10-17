Stone Ridge Technology expands ECHELON Reservoir Simulation Software to support AMD Instinct accelerators

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Ridge Technology today announced their flagship high-performance reservoir simulator product, ECHELON, is now available with support for AMD Instinct™ accelerators. The move to support AMD Instinct accelerators offers customers greater flexibility in harnessing the power of accelerated computing for reservoir simulation and broader access to advanced hardware currently in high demand.

"Stone Ridge Technology's commitment to innovation and new technology development creates a product pipeline that leads the industry in GPU computing for engineering software," said Vincent Natoli, CEO of Stone Ridge Technology. "We pioneered the use of GPU accelerators for high-performance reservoir simulation over a decade ago when GPU computing was still in a nascent phase and we continue to lead by offering our customers more hardware options with AMD support."

In collaboration with Stone Ridge Technology, AMD has welcomed this integration as a testament to the growing synergy between software developers and hardware providers. Brent Gorda, senior director and executive for AI and HPC, AMD, commented, "We are excited to see ECHELON take advantage of the capabilities offered by AMD Instinct accelerators. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering high-performance solutions that empower professionals in the engineering and simulation space."

Stone Ridge Technology's commitment to innovation and new technologies continues to push the boundaries of what is achievable with GPU computing in the field of engineering software. The adaptation of ECHELON software to AMD GPUs is expected to provide users with more options and opportunities to procure GPU hardware in high demand, further solidifying its position as a leading choice for reservoir simulation in the energy sector.

Stone Ridge Technology(SRT) develops and markets ECHELON, the energy industry's fastest commercial reservoir simulator, built and optimized from inception for GPUs and massive fine-grained parallelism. A U.S. company based in Maryland, SRT has deep expertise in computational science, parallel programming, and high-performance computing.

AMD, the AMD arrow logo, AMD Instinct and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

