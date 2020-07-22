Stone Shooters of the Carolinas Promotes Zach Watts to Stone Shooters Manager

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Shooters of the Carolinas is proud to announce Zach Watt's promotion to manager.

Watts possesses years of experience and knowledge in stone slinger operating and has been with Stone Shooters of the Carolinas for over three years. "Zach is a valuable team member who has shown dedication and desire to help us grow and better serve the Carolinas," said Doug Doggett, CEO, and owner of Stone Shooters. "We are very proud to have Zach on our team."

As manager, Watts will be overseeing the stone slinger operators and ensuring stone shooters and dump trucks are in safe working condition. He will also continue to operate the vehicles and dispatch them as needed.

To learn more Stone Shooters of the Carolinas, please visit http://www.stoneshooter.com/

Stone Shooters of the Carolinas: Stone Shooters of the Carolinas is a leading materials placement company across the Carolinas. With over 18 years of experience in the materials placement business, we have the expertise and materials to guarantee your job will be completed quickly and efficiently. Our stone shooter operators are experts at placing stone, or "shooting" washed stone, sand materials, triple hammered mulch, screenings, and recycled concrete on all types of surfaces.

Jennifer Watson

Stone Shooters of the Carolinas

704-591-8461

[email protected]

SOURCE Stone Shooters of the Carolinas

Related Links

http://www.stoneshooter.com

