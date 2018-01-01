Stone Showcase and Taniya Nayak Reveal Element Surfaces
A stunning new line of quartz and wood surfaces exclusively distributed by Stone Showcase.
WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Designers are captivated by Stone Showcase's exclusive new line of Element Surfaces. These Quartz and Wood surfaces offer a fresh and exciting approach to kitchen and bath design.
One of the nation's foremost interior designers, Taniya Nayak, so strongly believes that "Element Surfaces elevates each project with a distinctive style," that she's not only incorporated Element in her own designs but partnered with this new line.
With shows on HGTV and Food Network, Taniya is always on the cusp of the latest design trend. Therefore, it's no surprise that she's aligned herself with Element Surfaces.
Element Surfaces offers exciting new possibilities in regards to mixed media design. This fusion of natural and manufactured materials allows you to integrate the perfect blend of surfaces for your design.
These gorgeous stone and butcher block surfaces can already be seen in some of the nation's most exclusive apartment buildings and restaurants.
Stone Showcase is excited to expand their current palate with this stunning line of Element Surfaces. A distributor of natural and manufactured stones with locations in both Boston and Atlanta, this family business is dedicated to providing a quality product.
