Stone Street Coffee Introduces Their High Caffeine Cold Brew

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Street Coffee, one of the leading direct to consumer coffee companies, announced the release of its new Cold Brew Caffeine Boost on May 17, 2021, to meet the growing demand in the world of cold brew coffee. Freshness is paramount to Stone Street Coffee, and the company is built on that foundation. From sourcing to quality assurance to their commitment to small batch roasting, it ensures that its coffee beans are the best they can be.

Stone Street Coffee, Caffeine Boost Cold Brew

After months of research and development, the creator of Cold Brew on Amazon, is proud to announce its two new versions; Caffeine Boost, and Caffeine Boost Mocha version also available for the chocolate lovers!

The Cold Brew Caffeine Boost uses selected beans from Colombia and Mexico, is dark roasted, yet, exceptionally sweet with no bitterness. Drink it with or without milk, to fill up on energy!

Crafted for cold brewing - Cold Brew Caffeine Boost is the perfect blend for making your own extra caffeinated cold brew coffee.

This premium coffee is for coffee lovers who appreciate premium beans, balanced flavor profiles, and freshly roasted small batch quality. "We are extremely satisfied with the result of our Research & Development team. Innovation is a core component of our artisan company." Lola Dorso - Marketing Manager.

About Stone Street Coffee: Stone Street Coffee is an artisanal coffee roaster located in Brooklyn, NY, roasting since 2009. With an unparalleled approach to freshness, every bean they offer has been roasted just over the Brooklyn Bridge. They are dedicated to the fine art of artisanal coffee, with intimate, ethical relationships with the best coffee farms and growing regions. As of Spring 2021, Stone Street Coffee is one of the highest rated brands on Amazon, and the most recognized brands on the internet.

For more information: https://www.stonestreetcoffee.com

Press contact - Ménèl Bouchaib - [email protected]

Related Images

stone-street-coffee-caffeine-boost.jpg

Stone Street Coffee, Caffeine Boost Cold Brew

Stone Street Coffee, Caffeine Boost Cold Brew

SOURCE Stone Street Coffee Company