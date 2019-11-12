Stone Street Group Initiates Coverage On BiomX Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Street Group has announced it has initiated coverage on BiomX Inc (NYSE: PHGE).

The full report can be found here: PHGE Report

Key Report Highlights:

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CHAC, "PHGE"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") sponsored by affiliates of Chardan Capital Markets LLC ("Chardan"), and BiomX Ltd. ("BiomX") entered into a business combination merger agreement on 17 July 2019 to create a publicly listed microbiome company under ticker PHGE focused on developing both natural and engineered phage therapies. The merger was completed on 28 October 2019.

BiomX treats the microbiome as a therapeutic target, a very distinctive perspective than many other microbiome companies. BiomX also approaches phage differently, where the Company uses the customized phage therapy to target and eradicate harmful bacteria associated with the chronical diseases, contrary to the "additive" approach commonly adopted by other companies where "good" bacteria is added to treat diseases.

With the Company's mission to develop precision medicines in the microbiome sector to treat chronical diseases, BiomX applies its cutting-edge, proprietary computational platforms and synthetic-biology technology enabled solutions to discover and validate proprietary bacterial targets, as well as to compose customized cocktail containing multiple phage types to effectively counter those harmful bacterial targets. Stone Street Group received a flat fee from or on behalf of BiomX for the creation and dissemination of the report.

About Stone Street Group:

Stone Street Group is a leading global research and publications firm that focuses on small and mid-cap stocks. We offer small and mid-cap research and create exposure for clients through extensive digital distribution. We are headquartered in New York and maintain offices in major financial centers around the world.

SOURCE Stone Street Group LLC