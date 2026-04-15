Stonebridge Chooses Otelier to Centralize Data and Drive Innovation

The Denver-based, privately owned, nationally recognized hotel management company will deploy Otelier's planning, analytics, and back-office automation solutions to improve efficiency and data accuracy.

BETHESDA, Md. and DENVER, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otelier, a data platform built for hospitality, announced today that Stonebridge, a leading hotel owner-operator with more than 160 hotels across 20 states, has selected Otelier as its unified back-office, planning, and analytics platform across its portfolio.

Through this partnership, Stonebridge will deploy Otelier's full suite of solutions – including TruePlan for budgeting and forecasting, IntelliSight for business intelligence, Rec for financial reconciliations, and DigiAudit for night audit compliance and storage – across its portfolio, creating a centralized and standardized foundation for data-driven operations.

"At Stonebridge, we are constantly looking for ways to operate more efficiently while maintaining the high standards our guests, team members, and owners expect," said Chris Cheney, Executive VP of Commercial Strategy at Stonebridge. "By standardizing on Otelier, we're aligning our portfolio on a modern, integrated platform that improves visibility and reduces manual processes, while positioning us for the next generation of automation and AI-driven insights."

Denver-based Stonebridge manages a diverse portfolio of more than 160 hotels and 24,000 guestrooms, with a focus on delivering strong performance through operational expertise, thoughtful decision-making, and a commitment to exceptional hospitality. As the company continues to grow, it is investing in modern technology to better support portfolio-wide visibility, consistency, and scale. The rollout includes transitioning a portion of its recently acquired portfolio from a legacy system to Otelier, enabling more accurate and timely data.

"Hotel operators today need more than just access to data – they need confidence in it," said Rob Lawrence, CEO of Otelier. "Stonebridge is taking a forward-looking approach by standardizing on a centralized platform that brings together financial and operational data, reduces manual work, and creates the foundation for faster, smarter decision-making across the organization."

By consolidating data and workflows into a single, secure platform, Stonebridge aims to improve visibility across its portfolio and reduce the manual effort required across property and corporate teams.

TruePlan will replace spreadsheet-driven processes and rigid legacy systems with a more dynamic, driver-based approach to budgeting and forecasting.

will replace spreadsheet-driven processes and rigid legacy systems with a more dynamic, driver-based approach to budgeting and forecasting. IntelliSight will centralize operational and financial data from across systems, delivering standardized reporting and deeper, transaction-level visibility.

will centralize operational and financial data from across systems, delivering standardized reporting and deeper, transaction-level visibility. Rec will automate critical accounting workflows—including income journaling and reconciliations across credit cards, OTAs, sales tax, and other revenue streams.

will automate critical accounting workflows—including income journaling and reconciliations across credit cards, OTAs, sales tax, and other revenue streams. DigiAudit will provide a centralized digital repository for nightly reports, replacing paper-based and manual processes with standardized workflows.

Together, these solutions will reduce fragmentation across systems, improve data accuracy, and provide Stonebridge with a modern foundation for future innovation – including expanded automation and AI-driven insights to enhance both operational efficiency and guest experience.

Learn more about the hospitality data platform powering the future of hotel operations at otelier.io.

About Stonebridge

Stonebridge is a Denver-based, privately owned, nationally recognized, innovative hotel company strategically located in primary and secondary markets. Its diverse portfolio includes luxury, resort, full-service, and premium select-service properties in markets throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.sbcos.com.

About Otelier

Otelier is a hospitality data platform powering the future of hotel operations. Serving more than 10,000 hotels worldwide, Otelier provides the industry's most comprehensive platform to help hotel owners and operators automate back-office processes and unlock a 360-degree view of their businesses. With more than 30 years of experience, Otelier is trusted by leading hotel management companies, ownership groups, and global brands for real-time visibility into financial and operational performance. Learn more at otelier.io.

SOURCE Otelier