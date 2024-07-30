Stonebrook Announces Long-Term Partnership with Leading TPA and Healthcare Network for Innovative Services

ENCINO, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebrook is thrilled to announce the launch of our new strategic partnership with a large Third-Party Administrator (TPA) and healthcare network serving over 1 million members. This alliance is dedicated to delivering innovative and cutting-edge services to our clients. Leveraging the expertise of leading solutions vendors and partners, including Hinge Health , INTERLINK , Ciba Health , Specialty Care Management , Hello Heart , and Pivot Health Technologies , this partnership will provide unparalleled medical management solutions focused on chronic disease management and cost reductions.

Through this collaboration, Stonebrook aims to set new standards in the industry by integrating advanced technology and personalized care to enhance the overall health and well-being of our clients. By partnering with these esteemed solution partners, we are poised to offer a comprehensive suite of services that address the evolving needs of our clientele and the market as a whole. This groundbreaking ecosystem is designed to reduce costs, manage catastrophic claims, provide a consistent member experience, help clients manage chronic diseases, guarantee ROI, offer deep dive data analytics and benchmarking, and improve client health outcomes as a value-add to their employer clients, the end users of the ecosystem. All data, analytics, and connectivity will be offered via the Stonebrook platform, ensuring seamless integration and superior service delivery.

"We are excited to join forces with a leading TPA and healthcare network to bring forward-thinking solutions to the market," said Mark Angard, CEO of Stonebrook. "This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our clients' health outcomes. The high value of ROI and critical data analytics will drive member engagement and deliver significant cost savings."

Mark Angard further emphasized, "Stonebrook's focus has always been on providing top-tier healthcare solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to innovation, comprehensive care, and delivering tangible value through advanced data analytics and benchmarking."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver top-tier healthcare services and demonstrates our unwavering dedication to enhancing the lives of those we serve.

For more information about the partnership and the services we offer, please visit stonebrookrisk.com or contact [email protected].

About Stonebrook

Stonebrook is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and advanced data analytics, committed to delivering high-quality and innovative services to our clients. With a focus on excellence and client satisfaction, Stonebrook continues to set the standard in the industry.

