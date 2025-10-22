StoneCastle and CapShift Exceed $100+ Million in Cash Deposits to Support Community Finance

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC ("StoneCastle"), the administrator of KEEP, an insured cash solution for RIAs, announced today that CapShift clients have directed more than $100 million in deposits through KEEP to mission-driven financial institutions. These deposits, placed across StoneCastle's network of more than 1,000 insured depository institutions, are helping strengthen Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs), Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), low-income designated credit unions, and community banks throughout the United States.

"Cash is often one of the largest but least aligned asset classes in an organization's portfolio," said Adam Rein, CEO and Co-founder of CapShift. "This milestone shows what's possible when investors put even their most liquid assets to work for impact. Our clients' deposits through KEEP are helping fuel financial inclusion, affordable housing, community reinvestment, and small business growth in communities that need it most."

The impact of these deposits is felt across thousands of communities nationwide and with banks committed to their neighborhoods. American Plus Bank, an MDI and CDFI, and one of StoneCastle's network institutions highlighted the role mission-aligned deposits play in strengthening their markets. "With StoneCastle's deposits, we're able to provide loans to minority-owned businesses, real estate developers, and entrepreneurs across Southern California, fueling local growth and opportunity," said a spokesperson for the bank.

The bank, as with many other network institutions, reaches underbanked communities that face geographic and economic disparities, including concentrated poverty, housing instability, and limited access to affordable financial services. Mission-aligned cash expands access to federally insured deposits, support local reinvestment, and make accessible credit and relationship-based banking available to residents and businesses that might otherwise have to rely on higher-cost alternative financial services.

By activating cash as a force for good, KEEP enables CapShift clients to better align portfolios with their values while preserving safety, liquidity, and a competitive yield.

"CapShift's leadership in mobilizing cash for impact demonstrates the powerful role this asset class can play in reshaping communities," said Dan Farrell, CEO of StoneCastle. "We are proud to support their vision and to help deliver outcomes that are good for clients, good for communities, good for the banking system, and good for America."

Designed to scale, CapShift is the backbone of impact investing solutions across many of the world's largest financial, charitable, and corporate institutions. Our comprehensive platform supports our partners at every step — from client interest to allocation. Rely on our expertise and technology to find opportunities, engage clients, and invest easily. For more information, visit www.capshift.com.

KEEP by StoneCastle is a federally insured cash platform offering competitive yields, overnight liquidity, and up to $100 million in federal insurance. KEEP is offered by more than 500 RIAs across the country, serving thousands of their clients, and provides deposit funding to more than 1,000 federally insured institutions that support local communities and economies in all 50 states. www.Keepcash.com.

