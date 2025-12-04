Stonecrest Partners Welcomes Francisco J. Landivar as Managing Director and Javier A. Rodriguez as Senior Portfolio Manager for Wealth Management Division

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonecrest Partners, a rapidly growing financial services firm serving families, institutions, and entrepreneurs across Puerto Rico, Latin America and the U.S. is pleased to announce that Francisco J. Landivar has joined the firm as Managing Director and Javier A. Rodriquez as Senior Portfolio Manager. In their roles, Mr. Landivar and Mr. Rodriguez will serve clients as Registered Representatives of Stonecrest Capital Markets, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC, and as Registered Investment Advisers of Stonecrest Advisors, Inc.

Mr. Landivar brings more than 28 years of banking, investment advisory and private wealth management experience, most recently serving as a First Vice President ‐ Wealth Advisor at UBS Financial Services in San Juan. Over his career, he has advised affluent families, business owners, and cross-border clients, providing customized investment strategies, asset allocation guidance, and multigenerational wealth planning solutions. He began his investment career in 1997 with Banco Popular, gaining extensive experience in Treasury and fixed-income markets across Puerto Rico, Chicago, and the Dominican Republic. He later rejoined PaineWebber (acquired by UBS), where he built a highly regarded wealth advisory practice.

Mr. Rodriguez, a senior portfolio manager with 27 years of experience in the financial industry, spent 22 years as a portfolio manager and financial analyst of UBS Trust Company of Puerto Rico. From 1998 to 2002, he was a financial analyst with Popular Asset Management of Puerto Rico. Befitting the foundational expertise on which Stonecrest Partners was built, Mr. Rodriguez has traded a broad array of complex products, including government, agency, and corporate debt; ABS and MBS; U.S. and Puerto Rico Municipal Bonds; equity, futures and Exchange Traded and Closed-End Funds.

"Francisco and Javier exemplify the principles that define Stonecrest — integrity, deep advisory expertise, and an unwavering commitment to client success," said John Randolph, Managing Partner of Stonecrest Partners. "Their reputation, international perspective, and ability to build long-term relationships align perfectly with our mission as we continue expanding our platform in Puerto Rico and the broader Latin American market."

"For me, wealth management is a trust-driven calling," said Francisco Landivar. "Stonecrest represents the future of private advisory — independent, client-aligned, entrepreneurial, and globally connected. I am honored to join this exceptional team and look forward to helping clients achieve clarity, stability, and long-term success."

Mr. Landivar holds a Bachelor's degree in International Business and Finance from American University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Mr. Rodriguez holds a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from the Universidad de Puerto Rico (UPR). Both Mr. Landivar and Mr. Rodriguez hold FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses and are registered in multiple states across the US.

The addition of Francisco and Javier follows a promising year of organic expansion in Latin America for Stonecrest Partners, marked by the addition of new associates and client relationships in the last year across Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Media Contact

Stonecrest Partners

John Randolph

512-275-6515

About Stonecrest Partners

Stonecrest Partners is the marketing name for Stonecrest Capital Markets, Stonecrest Advisors, Stonecrest Investment Management and affiliates, a private financial services group serving entrepreneurs, executives, and families across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Latin America. With primary offices in Austin, Texas and San Juan, Puerto Rico, Stonecrest Partners delivers bespoke wealth advisory, capital markets access, and strategic guidance anchored in long-term partnership, integrity, and fiduciary responsibility.

SOURCE Stonecrest Partners