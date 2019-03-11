StoneEagle F&I Partners With F&I Express to Expand Dealer Access to Aftermarket Providers

DALLAS, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneEagle F&I and F&I Express have agreed to integrate their solutions to provide dealers seamless access to the industry's largest network of aftermarket providers, making it easier and simpler to present and sell value-added options to car buyers.

Dealers using StoneEagle F&I's SEcureMenu, a fast, user-friendly sales tool for aftermarket products, will now be able to digitally access F&I Express' network of more than 160 aftermarket product providers, representing a wide range of offerings including extended warranties, maintenance plans and GAP insurance. The integration will enable StoneEagle F&I users to take advantage of F&I Express eRating and eContracting, speeding the sale and reducing errors by digitally processing aftermarket products.

With margins tightening and sales flattening, aftermarket products provide a way for dealers to maintain profitability and strengthen long-term customer connections. However, a strong network of providers is critical to give customers options that work for their needs and budgets. A simple and efficient sales process is also key. Car buyers are already frustrated with the time spent negotiating or doing paperwork at the dealership, with less than half satisfied with how long the process takes, according to the 2018 Cox Automotive Car Buyer Journey Study.

"The StoneEagle F&I integration with F&I Express is a huge milestone because it enables our dealer clients to provide their customers with fast, easy access to every major product provider," said Buddy Rosenberg, senior director of product innovation for StoneEagle F&I. "It opens new opportunities for our dealers to provide their customers with more choice and less frustration by using a seamless, digital F&I process for aftermarket products."

The collaboration brings together two major powerhouses in the F&I process to improve the car-buying experience for all parties involved — dealers, aftermarket providers and consumers. It also enables the F&I Express provider network to reach StoneEagle F&I's client base of more than 5,000 dealers throughout North America.

"We have a deep respect for the StoneEagle F&I team, and how they serve their dealers and partners in our industry," said Gary Peek, vice president and general manager of F&I Express. "The relationship allows F&I Express to extend our solutions to more dealers so that we can help them increase sales, efficiencies and customer satisfaction — all adding up to a better, more profitable car-buying process."

About F&I Express

F&I Express, a Cox Automotive company, has been dedicated to leading the aftermarket industry into the digital age with innovative technology solutions. With solutions that cut costs, educate consumers, improve compliance and increase efficiency for dealers, agents, providers, and lenders, F&I Express offers a process for eRating and eContracting for aftermarket products on one platform. The Express Recoveries solution is an optimized eCancellation solution for lenders, providers and dealers to streamline the cancellation and recoveries process in an efficient and compliant manner. Express Digital Media gives digital retailers the power to educate car shoppers online with accurate and dynamic aftermarket rates and digital content. For more information about our innovative solutions, please visit fandiexpress.com or follow us on Twitter @fandiexpress.

About StoneEagle F&I

StoneEagle F&I provides innovative F&I solutions and legendary customer service to the retail automotive industry. Through its industry-leading Metrics, Menu and F&I Administration solutions, StoneEagle F&I makes it possible for users across every facet of the F&I value chain to increase productivity, improve efficiency, and accelerate profitability. StoneEagle F&I's products meet the needs of thousands of dealerships, general agencies, F&I product providers, and OEM's throughout North America. For more information visit http://se-fi.com.

