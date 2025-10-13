StoneEagle® Named a 2025 Top Workplace for Remote Work

StoneEagle adds another national recognition for its people-first culture, joining earlier 2025 wins for Technology and USA Today Top Workplaces.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneEagle, a leader in innovative F&I solutions for the automotive industry, continues its 2025 winning streak, earning a Top Workplace for Remote Work distinction from TopWorkplaces.com.

The Remote Work Top Workplaces award honors organizations that excel in fostering connection, collaboration, and performance in a distributed work environment. Winners are chosen solely based on employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey administered by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

"At StoneEagle, we've built a culture that transcends physical boundaries," said StoneEagle CEO Cindy Allen. "Our remote team's success stems from connection, trust, and a shared commitment to innovation. This recognition reflects the strength of our culture — one that empowers employees to bring their best selves to work, wherever they are."

The award marks the latest recognition of StoneEagle's workplace excellence, following its 2025 Top Workplaces USA Today and Top Workplaces in Technology honors earlier this year.

Founded in 1987, StoneEagle has grown into a leading provider of SaaS solutions serving the automotive F&I and repair documentation space. The company's evolution — including its 2019 merger with F&I Administration, its 2020 shift to a remote-first model, and the 2023 acquisition of Pencilwrench — has strengthened its global engineering and analytics capabilities while reinforcing its commitment to a people-first, innovation-driven culture.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About StoneEagle

StoneEagle has been a trusted leader in the automotive industry for over 35 years, providing innovative F&I and service solutions that streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and deliver measurable results.

Media Contact:

Nicolle Lamb

VP, Marketing

StoneEagle

[email protected]

www.stoneeagle.com

SOURCE StoneEagle