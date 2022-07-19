STONEHAVEN ADDS SIX PROFESSIONALS TO TEAM TO SUPPORT STRONG MOMENTUM

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce key personnel additions as part of our continued expansion strategy.

Rishi Shukula has joined as Product Owner. Mr. Shukula joins Stonehaven's 15-member Development, Research & Data Team, led by Alex Brooks, who build, manage and maintain NEXUS, Stonehaven's bespoke technology operating system that supports the entire capital markets lifecycle between Affiliate Partners (investment bankers and placement agents), companies and investors.

Daniel Hong & Kayle Watson have both joined as Directors of Business Development. Messrs. Hong & Watson will work with Stonehaven's Chief Growth Officer, Mark Sullivan, CFA, to expand the footprint of Stonehaven's platform amongst and across the ecosystem of independent bankers and placement agents.

Edward Corrao has joined as Mandate Operations Counsel, and Vy Theologidy has joined as Mandate Due Diligence & Operation Manager. Both Mr. Corrao and Ms. Theologidy join Stonehaven's six-person Mandate Team, led by Brian Gaffney, which oversees all Client contracting, due diligence and platform operations.

Clint McGowan has joined as Director of Compliance. Mr. McGowen will work with Stonehaven's CCO, Steven Jafarzadeh, to expand Stonehaven's growing compliance framework.

We feel very fortunate to have attracted such talented individuals to the team. We are excited to utilize their experience to further enhance our infrastructure and SaaS offering that are designed to enable Stonehaven's Affiliate Partners to move faster, obtain more reach and close more business.

The expansion brings Stonehaven's management and operations team to 35 professionals. Stonehaven's expanded team is part of a broader effort to grow the platform from 120 professionals today to 200+ over the coming 6-12 months. Stonehaven's platform has been averaging $1B+ in transactions for the past two years, holds 170+ live Mandate engagements, supports 240+ Cross Marketing Agreements between its Affiliate Partners and continuously builds exciting technological enhancements. Stonehaven expects it's its placement volume to double in 2023, by investing heavily in infrastructure, technology and its community.

Please read more here: Stonehaven News

About Stonehaven

Stonehaven is a global private capital markets FinTech platform for a diverse community of investment bankers and placement agents (Affiliate Partners). We support our Affiliate Partners with a robust broker-dealer infrastructure, our proprietary NEXUS SaaS technology, a collaborative ecosystem, a large universe of active mandates, origination capabilities, marketing services, industry data, and industry insights. We are active across real estate, private equity, venture capital, private credit, hedge funds, long-only strategies, direct private placements, secondaries, and M&A.

www.stonehaven-llc.com

SOURCE Stonehaven, LLC