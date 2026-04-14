Stonehenge Investment Promotes Bashir Elmegaryaf and Evan Silver to Managing Director Roles as Firm Expands NYC Multifamily Platform

These promotions come as Stonehenge scales its investment activity across the New York City multifamily market and continues to expand its institutional platform. Together, Mr. Elmegaryaf and Mr. Silver will play central roles in sourcing, executing, and actively managing investments across the firm's portfolio.

"Bashir and Evan have each been instrumental in building and strengthening our business," said Ofer Yardeni, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stonehenge Investment. "Bashir has driven the expansion of our acquisition capabilities, while Evan has been central to how we execute and create value across our portfolio. These promotions reflect both their individual contributions and our continued focus on disciplined growth."

In his expanded role, Mr. Elmegaryaf will continue to lead acquisition activities, working closely with the firm's fund management, asset management, and capital markets teams. He will report directly to Mr. Yardeni.

Since joining Stonehenge, Mr. Elmegaryaf has played a key role in expanding the firm's investment portfolio and enhancing its in-house sourcing capabilities. His leadership supports the firm's strategy of scaling its portfolio while maintaining rigorous underwriting standards.

Prior to Stonehenge, Mr. Elmegaryaf served as Assistant Vice President of Acquisitions and Development at Equity Residential, where he led due diligence on over $800 million of acquisitions, supported more than $1 billion in realizations, and contributed to asset management oversight of approximately 10,000 units.

Mr. Elmegaryaf holds a Master in Public Policy from Harvard University, where he was awarded a full-tuition John F. Kennedy Fellowship.

"I'm honored by the trust Stonehenge has placed in me," said Mr. Elmegaryaf. "Given the strength of today's fundamentals, we believe the market is presenting a particularly attractive set of buying opportunities, and we look forward to continuing to execute on disciplined acquisitions and scaling the platform."

Since joining Stonehenge, Mr. Silver has led the development and execution of business plans across both new and existing investments, with a hands-on approach focused on operational efficiency and performance.

In his expanded role, Mr. Silver will oversee execution across all investments, including asset management, financing strategy, capital structure optimization, and dispositions. He will continue to work closely with the firm's fund management and investor relations teams as Stonehenge expands its capital base.

Prior to joining Stonehenge, Mr. Silver worked at a real estate private equity investment manager, closing more than $500 million in transactions. Earlier in his career, he was part of the Real Estate M&A team at a global investment bank and served in the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada.

Mr. Silver holds an Honors Business Administration degree from Ivey Business School and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario.

"We have a 30-year track record providing strong returns for our investors and partners," said Mr. Silver. "To be trusted to continue performing at that level is a burden I do not take lightly. Our focus will remain on our disciplined execution as we continue to scale for the next generation of the company."

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About Stonehenge Investment:

Stonehenge is a leading real estate investment manager based in New York City with $3.0B+ in AUM and $6.0B+ in completed transactions. For over 30 years, the firm has focused exclusively on multifamily investments in New York City, one of the world's most resilient and supply-constrained real estate markets. Stonehenge's fully integrated platform enables active management across sourcing, underwriting, and operations, aligning closely with investors to drive long-term value creation.

SOURCE Stonehenge Investment