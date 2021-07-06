Stonehenge NYC Welcomes Two New Tenants to Chelsea

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonehenge NYC, a leading real estate company in New York City, is pleased to announce the addition of two new retail tenants at their luxury building in Chelsea, Stonehenge Gardens.

Dan and John's Wings will be opening their third Manhattan location at 103 West 14th Street. This 1,600 square foot space will offer Chelsea residents a spot to enjoy the establishment's well-known Buffalo-style wings.

"We are Dan and John's Wings, a fast-casual Buffalo Chicken Wing Restaurant and Bar. Born in Buffalo, New York, we are proud to bring the most authentic Buffalo Chicken Wings to New York City. We chose the 14th Street location because we love the culture of the neighborhood and feel like it is a fantastic fit for our Restaurant style and brand," says Patrick Haidon, a Partner at Dan and John's Wings.

Fridge No More signed a lease at 107 West 14th Street for its newest location, occupying approximately 2,500 square feet.

"Fridge No More is a 15-minute grocery delivery service. By developing a vertically integrated network of "cloud stores", Fridge No More is able to offer grocery delivery at extraordinary speed, within a 1-mile distance of each location. Fridge No More solves all of the common pain points of the online grocery and offers free delivery, no minimums, and no costly or unexpected replacements. At the intersection of Union Square, Greenwich Village, and Chelsea, 107 West 14th Street provides close access to a vibrant residential community. The existing infrastructure in the retail store allows for Fridge No More to open quickly and efficiently," says Alex Barnes, Head of Real Estate and Expansion at Fridge No More.

Marc Sitt of Kassin Sabbagh Realty (KSR) represented the landlord (Stonehenge NYC). The asking rent for both spaces was $135 per square foot.

The space that was formerly Good Stuff Diner, located at 109 West 14th Street, is available and boasts a 3,150 square foot ground floor and a 3,100 square foot lower level.

"I am pleased to welcome both Dan and John's Wings and Fridge No More to Stonehenge Gardens. I am confident that these new tenants will be valuable additions to the surrounding Chelsea neighborhood", said Ofer Yardeni, Chairman, and CEO of Stonehenge NYC.

About Dan and John's Wings:

Dan and John's Wings is a fast-casual restaurant and bar serving authentic Buffalo Chicken Wings. Started in 2013, they made their debut at Smorgasburg in Brooklyn and then opened their first take-out shop in the East Village of Manhattan.

About Fridge No More:

Fridge No More is a 15-minute grocery delivery service, offering customers free delivery, no minimum order, and no subscription. By operating their "Cloud Stores' they can offer grocery delivery at extraordinary speeds at locations within a 1-mile distance of their store location.

About Stonehenge NYC

Stonehenge NYC, founded by Ofer Yardeni, is a vertically integrated, private real estate company. Stonehenge owns and manages a portfolio of 24 properties in New York City, consisting of over 3,000 luxury rental apartments, retail, and garages, valued in excess of $2 billion.

SOURCE Stonehenge NYC