StonePoint Materials Announces Acquisition of River Aggregates

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StonePoint Materials LLC ("StonePoint") today announced the acquisition of River Aggregates, LLC ("River"). River operates two sand and gravel facilities serving Houston and Beaumont Texas. River will complement StonePoint's subsidiary Southern Aggregates, the largest sand and gravel producer in Louisiana.

Founded in 2011, River has quickly grown to be one of the largest independent sand and gravel producers in the Houston market. Led by industry veterans Rob Van Til and Carl Davis, who will join the StonePoint team, River provides StonePoint an attractive new Texas platform.

"River provides an excellent starting point for StonePoint's westward expansion into Texas," said Colin Oerton, Chief Executive Officer of StonePoint. "Having known Rob and Carl for many years, given their strong operational experience, customer and market knowledge we are excited to have them join our team as we continue growth."

Rob Van Til remarked, "Based on customer service, employee satisfaction, industry reputation and the adjoining Southern Aggregates markets, we considered StonePoint to be a perfect fit for River Aggregates. Carl and I are excited to join StonePoint and look forward to pursuing further market opportunities in Texas."

About StonePoint Materials

StonePoint Materials is a leading producer of crushed stone, sand and gravel serving diverse end markets including infrastructure, commercial and residential construction, and energy. Operating across ten states, StonePoint has approximately 10 million tons of annual aggregates production and offers complementary asphalt production and paving services in Tennessee and Kentucky. StonePoint operates several subsidiaries including Laurel Aggregates, Winn Materials, Southern Aggregates, McIntosh Construction, Road Builders, and River Aggregates. For more information on StonePoint, please visit our website at www.stonepointmaterials.com or contact Nicholas Coder, VP Business Development at (215) 645-4379 or [email protected].

