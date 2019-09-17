StonePoint Materials Announces Acquisition of Standard Gravel Company

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StonePoint Materials LLC ("StonePoint") today announced the acquisition of Standard Gravel Company, LLC ("Standard"). Standard is a leading regional producer of sand and gravel serving Eastern Louisiana and Southern Mississippi from four active mine sites. The acquisition of Standard will complement and expand StonePoint's subsidiary Southern Aggregates, LLC ("Southern"), the largest sand and gravel producer in Louisiana. Spencer Green, the great grandson of Standard's founder, will join Southern.

"We are thrilled to welcome Standard Gravel, Spencer, and his team as StonePoint continues to execute its strategy of acquiring well-run operations in high-growth areas." said Colin Oerton, Chief Executive Officer of StonePoint. "We look forward to continuing to provide Standard's customers with the highest level of material and service, while expanding Southern's reach further east into Mississippi." Spencer Green commented, "As a fourth-generation owner, continuing Standard's legacy was critical to my decision to having me and my team join StonePoint. I was impressed with StonePoint's ability to preserve confidentiality throughout the process and look forward to helping StonePoint's continued growth efforts."

About StonePoint Materials

StonePoint Materials is a leading producer of crushed stone, sand and gravel serving diverse end markets including infrastructure, commercial and residential construction, and energy. Operating across nine states, StonePoint has approximately 9.0 million tons of annual aggregates production and offers complementary asphalt production and paving services in Tennessee and Kentucky. StonePoint operates several subsidiaries including Laurel Aggregates, Winn Materials, Southern Aggregates, and McIntosh Construction. For more information on StonePoint, please visit our website at www.stonepointmaterials.com or contact Nicholas Coder, VP Business Development at 215- 645-4379 or ncoder@stonepointmaterials.com.

