Stoneridge Appoints Susan Benedict as Chief Human Resources Officer and Assistant General Counsel

Benedict joined Stoneridge in November 2017 as director of legal, with primary responsibility for global labor and employment and legal compliance matters. As CHRO, Benedict will lead Stoneridge's global human resources team to develop and deliver global talent and organizational strategies to drive the Company's operations and growth, as well as provide legal advice and counsel on global labor and employment matters.

"Susan has made a significant impact on our organization since she joined Stoneridge," said Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer. "Her diverse experience and strong track record of leadership in global labor and employment relations and organizational development will guide Stoneridge as we continue to attract, develop and retain a talented global workforce to support the next phase of our transformation into a global technology company."

Benedict has experience in automotive manufacturing operations and non-profit programs management. After becoming a lawyer, she served as corporate counsel for Guardian Industries.

Benedict holds a Bachelor of Arts from The Ohio State University, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Detroit Mercy, and a Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School. She is licensed to practice law in Michigan.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.stoneridge.com

