Stoneridge Asia-Pacific Earns 2023 Greater Suzhou Best Employer Award

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) announced that its facility in Suzhou, China is the recipient of a 2023 Greater Suzhou Best Employer Award. The awards, sponsored by the Suzhou Industrial Park Human Resource Development Co., recognize outstanding companies in the region for their achievements in employer branding, workplace culture, and employee engagement.

Stoneridge's facility in Suzhou, China is the recipient of a 2023 Greater Suzhou Best Employer Award.

Stoneridge Asia-Pacific was ranked in the Top 5 of more than 300 competing companies to earn the "Best Employer Award" distinction. The evaluation included expert review, public voting, an employee engagement survey, and brand recognition.

"We are extremely proud of our team in Suzhou. Every day, they truly demonstrate Stoneridge's values in creating a workplace with motivated, talented individuals who work together to deliver world-class products for our customers. It is a new level of achievement, and we share this success with them and our entire organization," said David Chen, Managing Director, Stoneridge Asia-Pacific.

In 2020, Stoneridge Asia-Pacific was named a "Best Working Environment" winner in the Greater Suzhou Best Employer award competition. Stoneridge's Suzhou facility employs more than 500 people and produces a range of electronic systems and components for the automotive, commercial vehicle, and off-highway markets, including sensors, canister vent solenoids, actuators, instrument clusters, and switches.

About Stoneridge, Inc. 

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com

