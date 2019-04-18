Stoneridge, Inc., To Broadcast Its First-Quarter 2019 Conference Call On The Web

NOVI, Mich., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), will broadcast its first-quarter 2019 earnings conference call live over the Internet on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time with President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon DeGaynor, and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Robert Krakowiak

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

