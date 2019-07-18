Stoneridge, Inc. To Broadcast Its Second-Quarter 2019 Conference Call On The Web

NOVI, Mich., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), will broadcast its second-quarter 2019 earnings conference call live over the Internet on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time with President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon DeGaynor, and Chief Financial Officer, Robert Krakowiak

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

