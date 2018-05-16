Stoneridge, Inc. to Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

NOVI, Mich., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Robert R. Krakowiak, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew R. Horvath, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will participate in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference with a Company presentation at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Thursday, May 24, 2018 in Santa Monica, CA. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast and the presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) the evening prior to the presentation, on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.