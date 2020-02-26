Stoneridge MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System Wins the 2020 Jim Winsor Memorial Technical Achievement Award

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic vehicle systems, was named the recipient of the Jim Winsor Memorial Technical Achievement Award for its MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System (CMS).

Since 1991, the North American Truck Writers, an organization of trucking industry writers and editors, identifies and evaluates new products and technologies that embody innovation, vision, technical achievement and applicability to the industry. Winners are announced during the Technology & Maintenance Council's (TMC) annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Recognition by this award is confirmation of MirrorEye's significant impact on the industry, and reinforces our commitment to providing innovative technology solutions for years to come," said Jon DeGaynor, president and CEO of Stoneridge, Inc. "Stoneridge is dedicated to applying our expertise and in-depth knowledge of commercial vehicle systems to ensure safety and efficiency on the road."

MirrorEye CMS was the first camera monitor system to receive a federal exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) allowing MirrorEye-equipped trucks to operate on the road with an integrated system of cameras and digital displays as an alternative to conventional mirrors. The system eliminates driver blind spots, provides a greater field of view and improves safety for everyone on the road – day and night.

This is just one of many recognitions Stoneridge has received in recent months for its CMS. Most recently, MirrorEye was honored as a Top 20 Product of 2020 by Heavy Duty Trucking Magazine, awarded the 2019 Technology Leadership Award for Class 8 ADAS – Blind Detection Systems by Frost & Sullivan, and named a finalist of the 2020 Automotive News PACE Awards.

To learn more about Stoneridge's MirrorEye CMS, visit Stoneridge.com/MirrorEye.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

