Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand

"The new facility will allow us to expand production with an enhanced layout and plant infrastructure, helping to achieve significant improvements in our manufacturing capabilities and processes," said Jon DeGaynor, president and CEO, Stoneridge. "Our employees and customers will benefit from a world class facility that enables greater collaboration and communication. With greater access to top talent in the Suzhou area, this will allow us to build on and further develop our existing engineering and technical capabilities. We remain committed to delivering quality products on time to our valued customers during this transition."

The move will begin in October 2018 and is expected to be completed by September 2019.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

