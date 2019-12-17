Stoneridge Partners Introduces New Strategy Group, Adds Decades of Healthcare Industry Consulting Expertise

National healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm Stoneridge Partners has joined forces with recognized industry executive and thought-leader Tom Lillis to launch the Stoneridge Strategic Consulting Group, a new resource for healthcare business planning. Wondering if your company should enter a new market? Want to best position your business for a future sale? Thinking about adding a new service line? The team at Stoneridge Strategic Consulting Group will use their decades of industry experience to design a roadmap for your business to follow.

"This a natural progression for Stoneridge," said Stoneridge Partners President and CEO Rich Tinsley. "After closing thousands of successful transactions, we have the expertise and contacts to help healthcare businesses take the next step. And Tom has spent his entire career helping businesses get better at what they do. It's a perfect marriage."

Lillis joins Stoneridge after a 25-year consulting career, most recently as Principal-Senior Vice President at McBee Associates, Inc. He has also held leadership roles with KPMG Consulting, Alliente, The Hackett Group and Symantec Corporation.

"When you're a healthcare executive, so much of your time is consumed with running day-to-day operations. You rarely get the time to step back and take a look at the overall picture," said Lillis. "The non-acute environment today is increasingly challenging, with regulatory and reimbursement changes, staffing and technology limits, and growing patient populations. There are also opportunities emerging that didn't exist five or ten years ago. Stoneridge Strategic Consulting can help clients navigate through these issues and options, to jointly chart a path to higher patient satisfaction and organization success."

The Stoneridge Strategic Consulting Group can assist healthcare industry leaders with a variety of strategic planning efforts, from analyzing potential new markets to suggesting revenue enhancement options to assessing the effectiveness of electronic health record systems. Stoneridge Strategic Consulting will also have direct access to Stoneridge Partners' proprietary database and best practice expertise built on its decades of experience in the healthcare M&A arena.

"We're excited to be able to combine our efforts with Tom to produce positive results for our clients," said Tinsley. "His consulting experience will provide them with a strategic advantage as they plan for the future."

Stoneridge Partners is a national healthcare mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in the brokerage of home care, home health, hospice and behavioral health agencies. Established in 2001, Stoneridge and its team of experienced healthcare advisors provide complete, confidential representation throughout the course of a transaction to both potential buyers and sellers. For more information about their services, contact their corporate office at 800-218-3944 or via email at partners@stoneridgepartners.com.

SOURCE Stoneridge Partners