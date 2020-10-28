Stoneridge Partners Speakers Series Looks Back on Record Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As this tumultuous year draws to a close, national healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm Stoneridge Partners will look back on a record-breaking year and discuss how events from the pandemic to the presidential election have affected the healthcare industry in its next Speakers Series webinar.

On Wednesday, November 18th at 1:30 pm ET, Stoneridge will host a virtual panel discussion bringing together the firm's expert advisors to talk about the state of the home health, home care, hospice and behavioral health M&A markets. Next month's webinar will also include a post-election wrap-up and some prognostications about what the first quarter of 2021 may hold.

"Baseball Hall of Famer Casey Stengel once said, 'Never make predictions, especially about the future,'" said Rich Tinsley, President and CEO of Stoneridge Partners. "That's usually pretty good advice – but our team has decades of experience working in these industries, so we've been able to recognize trends we think will continue into the new year and potential issues decision-makers need to consider if they want to grow or sell a business in 2021. I firmly believe anyone who participates in our webinar will be ahead of the game when the new year rolls around."

Tinsley will moderate the upcoming panel discussion. Featured speakers will include:

Ben Bogan , Partner and Executive Vice President, Stoneridge Partners

, Partner and Executive Vice President, Stoneridge Partners Brian Bruenderman , Partner and Executive Vice President, Stoneridge Partners

, Partner and Executive Vice President, Stoneridge Partners Robert Holly , Editor, Home Health Care News

Stoneridge Partners Announces Record Year for Firm

While 2020 has been undeniably difficult for the nation's economy, the team at Stoneridge Partners is celebrating a record year across all the markets it serves.

"We've had a fantastic year," said Tinsley. "Even with all the challenges the healthcare industry has faced in 2020, we've seen growth in deal flow and total volume across all market segments. And I think that's a trend that will continue into 2021."

Stoneridge wrapped up three more successful transactions in just the past few months. In August, Partner Brian Bruenderman represented Quality Home Staffing, Inc. (QHS) in its merger with Community Based Care, a provider with more than 2,500 clients in North Carolina and Florida supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. And in September, he represented a Midwestern pediatric services provider in its sale to a national pediatric home care provider. (Terms of this transaction were not publicly released, and Stoneridge Partners has agreed to keep all details confidential at the client's request.)

Also in September, Partner Ben Bogan represented Palladium Hospice and Palliative Care in its sale to Texas-based Traditions Health, LLC.

Stoneridge Partners is a national healthcare mergers and acquisitions advisory firm specializing in the brokerage of home care, home health, hospice and behavioral health agencies. Established in 2001, Stoneridge and its team of experienced healthcare advisors provide complete, confidential representation throughout the course of a transaction to both potential buyers and sellers. For more information about their services, contact their corporate office at 800-218-3944 or via email at [email protected].

