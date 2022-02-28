Stoneridge Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results

Loss per diluted share ("EPS") of ($0.23)

Adjusted loss per share of ($0.24)

Sales of $203.7 million

Adjusted sales of $184.7 million

Gross profit of $41.9 million

Adjusted gross profit of $42.0 million (22.7% of adjusted sales)

Operating loss of ($4.4) million

Adjusted operating loss of ($7.0) million ((3.8%) of adjusted sales)

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million (1.3% of adjusted sales)

Full-Year 2021 Results

Earnings per share of $0.12

Adjusted loss per share of ($0.59)

Sales of $770.5 million

Gross profit of $166.9 million

Adjusted gross profit of $168.4 million (22.4% of adjusted sales)

Operating profit of $15.4 million

Adjusted operating loss of ($12.2) million ((1.6%) of adjusted sales)

Adjusted EBITDA of $23.7 million (3.2% of adjusted sales)

2022 Guidance

Adjusted EPS of ($0.15) - $0.10

Adjusted sales of $860 - $900 million

Adjusted gross margin of 21.5% - 22.5%

Adjusted operating margin of 0.75% - 1.75%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0% - 6.0% ( $43 million - $54 million )

Tax expense of $2.5 million to $4.5 million

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021, with fourth quarter sales of $203.7 million and a loss per share of ($0.23) and full-year sales of $770.5 million and EPS of $0.12. Adjusted sales for the fourth quarter and full year were $184.7 million and $750.5 million respectively. Adjusted loss per share was ($0.24) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 and adjusted loss per share was ($0.59) for the full-year 2021. The exhibits attached hereto provide reconciliation detail on the normalizing adjustments.For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, Stoneridge reported gross profit of $41.9 million and adjusted gross profit of $42.0 million (22.7% of adjusted sales). Fourth quarter 2021 operating loss was ($4.4) million and adjusted operating loss was ($7.0) million ((3.8%) of adjusted sales). Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million (1.3% of adjusted sales).

For the full-year ended December 31, 2021, Stoneridge reported gross profit of $166.9 million and adjusted gross profit of $168.4 million (22.4% of adjusted sales). 2021 operating profit was $15.4 million and adjusted operating loss was ($12.2) million ((1.6)% of adjusted sales). 2021 adjusted EBITDA was $23.7 million (3.2% of adjusted sales).

Jon DeGaynor, president and chief executive officer, commented, "Although 2021 presented a number of challenges outside of our control, we were able to effectively navigate an incredibly volatile operating environment while continuing to execute on our long-term strategy. In the fourth quarter, we were able to offset approximately 78% of our supply chain related costs through recovery of current and historical costs. We continue to work with our customers to preserve our gross margin through price increases aligned with current market conditions and are executing on initiatives to reduce supply chain related costs."

DeGaynor continued, "Our long-term strategy is focused on long-term, profitable growth. We are updating our long-term revenue and EBITDA margin targets to $1.25 billion and 14% respectively by 2026. This implies growth of more than 4x our underlying markets and is supported by our backlog that grew to $3.4 billion in 2021, which represents a 13% increase over the previous year due to new program awards and the continued expansion of existing programs. We will continue to focus our resources on the areas of largest opportunity for the Company and drive value for our shareholders while navigating current market conditions."

DeGaynor concluded, "One of the largest drivers of opportunity going forward is our MirrorEye platform. Our first OEM MirrorEye program launched early this year with DAF on its award winning XG platform and has seen strong market demand. Current customer forecasts are suggesting at least 35% take-rates as production ramps-up on the new vehicle, which are double the originally quoted take-rates. We expect that take-rates will continue to increase over time both with this OEM and on future launches."

Fourth Quarter in Review

Control Devices' fourth quarter 2021 adjusted sales excluding the divested soot sensor product line totaled $78.6 million, a decrease of $6.3 million, or (7.3%), relative to the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by reduced customer production schedules. Control Devices adjusted gross margin increased compared to the third quarter of 2021 as a result of reduced material and overhead expenses. The segment's adjusted operating income increased relative to the third quarter as a result of higher gross profit, resulting in an adjusted operating margin of 5.2%.

Electronics' fourth quarter adjusted sales totaled $96.5 million, an increase of $12.6 million, or 15.0%, relative to the third quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of successful program launches and strong market demand. Electronics adjusted gross margin increased due to increased sales, aided by favorable product mix, cost improvements in electronic components and fixed overhead leverage on incremental sales compared to the third quarter of 2021. The segment's adjusted operating loss decreased relative to the third quarter as a result of higher gross margins, slightly offset by higher D&D expenses as a percentage of sales, resulting in an adjusted operating margin of (4.9%).

Stoneridge Brazil's fourth quarter sales totaled $14.0 million, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 15.1% relative to the third quarter. Stoneridge Brazil's adjusted gross margin declined due to lower sales coupled with the increase in direct material costs due to global supply chain disruptions and increased material costs. The segment's adjusted operating income decreased relative to the third quarter as a result of decreased adjusted gross margin and higher D&D expenses as a percentage of sales, resulting in an adjusted operating margin of 2.5%.

Cash and Debt Balances

During the quarter, the Company increased net debt by approximately $2.1 million relative to the prior quarter. As of December 31, 2021, Stoneridge had cash and cash equivalent balances totaling $85.5 million. Total net debt as of December 31, 2021 was $83.7 million. Total debt less cash and cash equivalents yields a current net debt to trailing-twelve-month adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 3.5x.

The Company also announced that the current Credit Facility was amended in the first quarter of 2022 to provide relief on existing coverage ratios and to allow the Company the flexibility to continue to invest in the business to drive and support future growth. The amendment, which extends through the first quarter of 2023, raises the Company's net debt to EBITDA leverage compliance ratio to 4.0x in the fourth quarter of 2021, waives the leverage ratio for the first three quarters of 2022 and modifies the fourth quarter of 2022 to include a 4.75x leverage ratio. The amendment concludes after the first quarter of 2023, when the leverage ratio requirement returns to 3.5x.

The Company expects that the net debt to EBITDA ratio will return to a more normalized level by the end of 2022 and is targeting a leverage ratio under 2.0x by the end of the year.

2022 Outlook

The Company announced 2022 adjusted sales guidance of $860 - $900 million. Further, the Company announced guidance for 2022 adjusted gross margin of 21.5% - 22.5%, adjusted operating margin of 0.75% - 1.75% and adjusted EBITDA of $43 million - $54 million or 5.0% - 6.0% of adjusted sales.

Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, commented, "Our midpoint revenue guidance of $880 million implies approximately 17% growth relative to 2021 or approximately 2x our weighted average end markets. While we expect continued incremental supply chain related costs, particularly related to material cost increases, we expect to continue to offset a significant portion of these costs in 2022 as we negotiate price increases with our customers. Similarly, we continue to execute on initiatives to reduce supply chain related costs. As we move into 2022, we remain focused on efficient cash management and in particular, reduced inventory balances, to help return our leverage ratios to more normalized rates by the end of the year."

The Company also announced adjusted earnings per share guidance of ($0.15) - $0.10 and an expected tax expense of $2.5 million - $4.5 million.

Horvath continued, "With respect to adjusted earnings per share, we are expecting continued strong incremental contribution on revenue, which will be partially offset by wage and incentive normalization relative to 2021 when incentive targets were not achieved. Additionally, we expect the Company's price and cost initiatives to be able to offset a significant portion of incremental material costs and contractual annual price-downs. This results in adjusted EPS guidance of ($0.15) to $0.10 for 2022."

Horvath concluded, "Moving forward, we expect that the impact of new program launches will drive significant growth, and we have updated our long-term targeted revenue to reflect a compound annual growth rate of approximately 9% through 2026, resulting in targeted 2023 revenue of approximately $1 billion and 2026 revenue of $1.25 billion. This is supported by a $3.4 billion backlog1 which grew 13% relative to 2020. Driven by strong contribution margins on incremental revenue, continuous improvement activities in our manufacturing facilities, leverage on our existing cost structure and a continued focus on a more cost-effective global engineering footprint, we are targeting an EBITDA margin of 14% by 2026."

Conference Call on the Web

A live Internet broadcast of Stoneridge's conference call regarding 2021 fourth quarter and full-year results can be accessed at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at www.stoneridge.com, which will also offer a webcast replay.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release contain "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements appear in a number of places in this report and may include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, with respect to, among other things, our (I) future product and facility expansion, (ii) acquisition strategy, (iii) investments and new product development, (iv) growth opportunities related to awarded business, and (v) operational expectations. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "will," "may," "should," "designed to," "believes," "plans," "projects," "intends," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "continue," and similar words and expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors:

the ability of our suppliers to supply us with parts and components at competitive prices on a timely basis, including the impact of potential tariffs and trade considerations on their operations and output;

our ability to achieve cost reductions that offset or exceed customer-mandated selling price reductions;

the impact of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy, and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows;

the reduced purchases, loss or bankruptcy of a major customer or supplier;

the costs and timing of business realignment, facility closures or similar actions;

a significant change in automotive, commercial, off-highway or agricultural vehicle production;

competitive market conditions and resulting effects on sales and pricing;

our ability to manage foreign currency fluctuations;

customer acceptance of new products;

our ability to successfully launch/produce products for awarded business;

adverse changes in laws, government regulations or market conditions, including tariffs, affecting our products or our customers' products;

our ability to protect our intellectual property and successfully defend against assertions made against us;

liabilities arising from warranty claims, product recall or field actions, product liability and legal proceedings to which we are or may become a party, or the impact of product recall or field actions on our customers;

labor disruptions at our facilities or at any of our significant customers or suppliers;

business disruption due to natural disasters or other disasters outside of our control;

fluctuations in the cost and availability of key materials (including semiconductors, printed circuit boards, resin, aluminum, steel and copper) and components and our ability to offset cost increases;

the amount of our indebtedness and the restrictive covenants contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness, including our revolving credit facility;

capital availability or costs, including changes in interest rates or market perceptions;

the failure to achieve the successful integration of any acquired company or business;

risks related to a failure of our information technology systems and networks, and risks associated with current and emerging technology threats and damage from computer viruses, unauthorized access, cyber-attack and other similar disruptions; and

the items described in Part I, Item IA ("Risk Factors") of our 10-K filed with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent our estimates only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, whether to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains information about the Company's financial results which is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. The provision of these non-GAAP financial measures for 2021 and 2020 is not intended to indicate that Stoneridge is explicitly or implicitly providing projections on those non-GAAP financial measures, and actual results for such measures are likely to vary from those presented. The reconciliations include all information reasonably available to the Company at the date of this press release and the adjustments that management can reasonably predict.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's financial position and results of operations. In particular, management believes that adjusted sales, adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted operating income (loss) and margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA ratio, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, adjusted income (loss) before tax, adjusted income tax benefit and adjusted tax rate are useful measures in assessing the Company's financial performance by excluding certain items that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance or that may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing operating activities. Management also believes that these measures are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's results of operations and provide improved comparability between fiscal periods.



Adjusted sales, adjusted gross profit and margin, adjusted operating income (loss) and margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA ratio, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt, adjusted income (loss) before tax benefit (loss) and adjusted tax rate should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross profit, operating income (loss), net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, debt, income (loss) before tax, income tax benefit or tax rate, cash provided by operating activities or other income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.



1 The Company defines backlog as the estimated cumulative awarded sales for the next five years (or "estimated sourced future sales").

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









































Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data)



2021

2020

2019





















Net sales



$ 770,462

$ 648,006

$ 834,289 Costs and expenses:



















Cost of goods sold





603,604



493,810



620,556 Selling, general and administrative





116,000



112,474



123,853 Gain on sale of Canton Facility, net





(30,718)



-



- Gain on disposal of Non-core Product, net





-



-



(33,599) Design and development





66,165



49,386



52,198 Operating income (loss)





15,411



(7,664)



71,281 Interest expense, net





5,189



6,124



4,324 Equity in earnings of investee





(3,658)



(1,536)



(1,578) Other expense (income), net





1,444



(1,528)



142 Income (loss) before income taxes





12,436



(10,724)



68,393 Provision (benefit) for income taxes





9,030



(2,774)



8,102 Net income (loss)





3,406



(7,950)



60,291





















Earnings (loss) per share:



















Basic



$ 0.13

$ (0.29)

$ 2.17 Diluted



$ 0.12

$ (0.29)

$ 2.13





















Weighted-average shares outstanding:



















Basic





27,114



27,025



27,792 Diluted





27,416



27,025



28,270























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























December 31, (in thousands)

2021

2020













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 85,547

$ 73,919 Accounts receivable, less reserves of $1,443 and $817, respectively



150,388



136,745 Inventories, net



138,115



90,548 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



36,774



33,452 Total current assets



410,824



334,664 Long-term assets:











Property, plant and equipment, net



107,901



119,324 Intangible assets, net



49,863



55,394 Goodwill



36,387



39,104 Operating lease right-of-use asset



18,343



18,944 Investments and other long-term assets, net



42,081



53,978 Total long-term assets



254,575



286,744 Total assets

$ 665,399

$ 621,408













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Current portion of debt

$ 5,248

$ 7,673 Accounts payable



97,679



86,103 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



70,139



52,272 Total current liabilities



173,066



146,048 Long-term liabilities:











Revolving credit facility



163,957



136,000 Deferred income taxes



10,706



12,935 Operating lease long-term liability



14,912



15,434 Other long-term liabilities



6,808



14,357 Total long-term liabilities



196,383



178,726 Shareholders' equity:











Preferred Shares, without par value, 5,000 shares authorized, none issued



-



- Common Shares, without par value, 60,000 shares authorized, 28,966 and 28,966 shares issued and 27,191 and 27,006 shares

outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, with no stated value



-



- Additional paid-in capital



232,490



234,409 Common Shares held in treasury, 1,775 and 1,960 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, at cost



(55,264)



(60,482) Retained earnings



215,748



212,342 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(97,024)



(89,635) Total shareholders' equity



295,950



296,634 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 665,399

$ 621,408















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

























































Year ended December 31, (in thousands)

2021

2020

2019



















OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income (loss)

$ 3,406

$ (7,950)

$ 60,291 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:

















Depreciation



27,823



27,309



24,904 Amortization, including accretion and write-off of deferred financing costs



6,648



5,926



6,579 Deferred income taxes



(511)



(7,953)



5,586 Earnings of equity method investee



(3,658)



(1,536)



(1,578) (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets



(165)



185



(98) Share-based compensation expense



5,960



5,888



6,191 Excess tax benefit related to share-based compensation expense



(563)



(46)



(1,289) Gain on sale of Canton Facility, net



(30,718)



-



- Gain on disposal of business and joint venture, net



(2,942)



-



- Gain on disposal of Non-core Products, net



-



-



(33,599) Property, plant and equipment impairment charge



-



2,349



- Change in fair value of earn-out contingent consideration



2,065



(3,196)



2,308 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable, net



(17,019)



4,164



(1,353) Inventories, net



(51,270)



4,000



(15,653) Prepaid expenses and other assets



(5,116)



1,342



(8,898) Accounts payable



16,515



3,642



(6,980) Accrued expenses and other liabilities



13,297



(5,483)



(11,906) Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities



(36,248)



28,641



24,505



















INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Capital expenditures, including intangibles



(27,031)



(32,462)



(39,467) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets



268



127



382 Proceeds from disposal of business, net



1,837



-



34,386 Proceeds from disposal of joint venture, net



20,999



-



- Proceeds from sale of Canton Facility, net



35,167



-



- Investment in venture capital fund, net



(3,199)



(1,550)



(1,600) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities



28,041



(33,885)



(6,299)



















FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

















Revolving credit facility borrowings



91,913



71,500



112,000 Revolving credit facility payments



(64,000)



(61,500)



(82,000) Proceeds from issuance of debt



45,753



41,104



2,208 Repayments of debt



(48,125)



(37,823)



(2,953) Earn-out consideration cash payment



-



-



(3,394) Common Share repurchase program



-



(4,995)



(50,000) Repurchase of Common Shares to satisfy employee tax withholding



(2,665)



(1,773)



(4,119) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



22,876



6,513



(28,258)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(3,041)



3,247



(1,637) Net change in cash and cash equivalents



11,628



4,516



(11,689) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



73,919



69,403



81,092



















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 85,547

$ 73,919

$ 69,403



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

















Cash paid for interest

$ 6,055

$ 5,620

$ 4,401 Cash paid for income taxes, net

$ 11,267

$ (254)

$ 12,222



















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:

















Adoption of ASU 2019-12 (Note 2)

$ -

$ 13,750

$ -























*Refer to Note 2 of the Form 10-K as of December 31, 2020

Regulation G Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations









Reconciliation to US GAAP









Exhibit 1 - Adjusted EPS









Reconciliation of Q4 2021 Adjusted EPS (USD in millions) Q4 2021 Q4 2021 EPS Net Income $ (6.2) $ (0.23)





Add: Post-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) 0.6 0.02 Less: Post-Tax TSA and Monetary Correction (Stoneridge Brazil) (1.9) (0.07) Add: Post-Tax Loss from Disposal of MSIL Joint Venture 1.3 0.05 Add: Post-Tax Restructuring Costs 0.0 0.00 Add: Post-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.0 0.00 Less: Post-Tax Gain from Disposal of Soot Sensor Business (0.4) (0.02) Add: Post-Tax Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory 0.1 0.00 Adjusted Net Income $ (6.5) $ (0.24)

















Reconciliation of 2021 Adjusted EPS (USD in millions) 2021 2021 EPS Net Income $ 3.4 $ 0.12





Add: Post-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) 2.1 0.08 Less: Post-Tax TSA and Monetary Correction (Stoneridge Brazil) (1.9) (0.07) Add: Post-Tax Loss from Disposal of MSIL Joint Venture 1.3 0.05 Add: Post-Tax Restructuring Costs 2.1 0.08 Less: Post-Tax Gain on Sale of Canton Facility (24.1) (0.88) Add: Post-Tax Business Realignment Costs 1.2 0.04 Add: Post-Tax Brazilian Indirect Tax Impairment 0.4 0.02 Less: Post-Tax Gain from Disposal of Soot Sensor Business (0.4) (0.01) Less: Post-Tax Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory 0.1 0.00 Adjusted Net Income $ (15.9) $ (0.59)







Exhibit 2 – Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) by Segment











































Reconciliation of Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021 Control Devices Operating Income (Loss) $ 7.3 $ (9.7) $ 12.5 $ 12.0 $ 22.1 $ 10.2 $ 37.1 $ 2.9 $ 4.8 $ 54.9





















Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 2.2 3.0 0.5 0.6 6.4 1.4 0.3 0.6 0.1 2.3 Less: Pre-Tax Gain on Sale of Canton Facility - - - - - - (30.7) - - (30.7) Less: Pre-Tax Gain from Disposal of Soot Sensor Business - - - - - (0.7) - - (0.4) (1.1) Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.4 1.0 0.3 0.1 1.8 0.2 - - - 0.2 Less: Pre-Tax Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory - - - - - (0.1) - - 0.1 (0.0) Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs - - - - - 0.4 - - - 0.4 Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 9.9 $ (5.6) $ 13.3 $ 12.6 $ 30.2 $ 11.3 $ 6.6 $ 3.5 $ 4.5 $ 26.0













































Reconciliation of Electronics Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021 Electronics Operating Income (Loss) $ 2.9 $ (11.0) $ 0.6 $ 3.9 $ (3.7) $ (0.9) $ (1.8) $ (5.1) $ (4.7) $ (12.5)





















Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 0.0 1.6 0.6 0.2 2.4 0.2 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.4 Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs - 1.3 0.1 0.3 1.7 0.0 (0.0) (0.0) 0.0 (0.0) Electronics Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 2.9 $ (8.1) $ 1.3 $ 4.3 $ 0.4 $ (0.7) $ (1.8) $ (5.0) $ (4.7) $ (12.2)



































































Reconciliation of Stoneridge Brazil Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021 Stoneridge Brazil Operating Income (Loss) $ 0.9 $ (0.9) $ 3.4 $ 0.3 $ 3.8 $ (0.0) $ (0.7) $ 0.9 $ 0.9 $ 1.0





















Add: Pre-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) (0.6) 0.4 (2.8) (0.2) (3.2) 0.1 1.1 0.2 0.6 2.1 Less: Pre-Tax TSA and Monetary Correction (Stoneridge Brazil) - - - - - - - - (1.1) (1.1) Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.2 - 0.0 0.1 0.2 - 0.1 - - 0.1 Add: Pre-Tax Brazilian Indirect Tax Impairment - - - - - - 0.6 - - 0.6 Stoneridge Brazil Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 0.4 $ (0.5) $ 0.6 $ 0.3 $ 0.8 $ 0.0 $ 1.1 $ 1.1 $ 0.3 $ 2.6

































































Exhibit 3 – Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)





















Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021 Operating Income (Loss) $ 3.7 $ (26.8) $ 9.8 $ 5.7 $ (7.7) $ 2.1 $ 26.7 $ (8.9) $ (4.4) $ 15.4





















Add: Pre-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) (0.6) 0.4 (2.8) (0.2) (3.2) 0.1 1.1 0.2 0.6 2.1 Less: Pre-Tax TSA and Monetary Correction (Stoneridge Brazil) - - - - - - - - (1.1) (1.1) Less: Pre-Tax Gain from Disposal of MSIL Joint Venture - - - - - - - - (1.8) (1.8) Add: Pre-Tax Loss in Autotech Fund Investment 0.0 0.1 (0.3) 0.2 - - - - - - Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 2.2 4.6 1.1 0.8 8.8 1.6 0.3 0.7 0.1 2.7 Less: Pre-Tax Gain on Sale of Canton Facility - - - - - - (30.7) - - (30.7) Add: Pre-Tax Share-Based Comp Accelerated Vesting 0.1 0.0 - - 0.1 - - - - - Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.6 2.6 0.4 0.4 4.0 0.2 0.1 1.1 0.0 1.4 Add: Pre-Tax Brazilian Indirect Tax Impairment - - - - - - 0.6 - - 0.6 Less: Pre-Tax Gain from Disposal of Soot Sensor Business - - - - - (0.7) - - (0.4) (1.1) Less: Pre-Tax Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory - - - - - (0.1) - - 0.1 (0.0) Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs - - - - - 0.4 - - - 0.4 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 6.0 $ (19.1) $ 8.2 $ 7.0 $ 2.1 $ 3.6 $ (1.9) $ (6.9) $ (7.0) $ (12.2)











































Exhibit 4 – Adjusted EBITDA





















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021 Income (Loss) Before Tax $ 4.7 $ (28.5) $ 8.5 $ 4.5 $ (10.7) $ 0.5 $ 25.6 $ (9.8) $ (3.9) $ 12.4 Interest expense, net 1.1 1.3 1.9 1.8 6.1 1.8 1.9 1.4 0.1 5.2 Depreciation and amortization 8.0 7.8 8.0 8.9 32.7 8.4 8.5 8.2 8.7 33.9 EBITDA $ 13.8 $ (19.4) $ 18.5 $ 15.2 $ 28.1 $ 10.8 $ 36.0 $ (0.2) $ 5.0 $ 51.5 Add: Pre-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) (0.6) 0.4 (2.8) (0.2) (3.2) 0.1 1.1 0.2 0.6 2.1 Less: Pre-Tax TSA and Monetary Correction (Stoneridge Brazil) - - - - - - - - (1.1) (1.1) Less: Pre-Tax Gain from Disposal of MSIL Joint Venture - - - - - - - - (1.8) (1.8) Add: Pre-Tax Loss in Autotech Fund Investment 0.0 0.1 (0.3) 0.2 - - - - - - Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 2.2 4.5 0.8 0.5 8.0 1.4 0.3 0.7 0.1 2.5 Less: Pre-Tax Gain on Sale of Canton Facility - - - - - - (30.7) - - (30.7) Add: Pre-Tax Share-Based Comp Accelerated Vesting 0.1 0.0 - - 0.1 - - - - - Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.6 2.6 0.4 0.4 4.0 0.2 0.1 1.1 0.0 1.4 Add: Pre-Tax Brazilian Indirect Tax Impairment - - - - - - 0.6 - - 0.6 Less: Pre-Tax Gain from Disposal of Soot Sensor Business - - - - - (0.7) - - (0.4) (1.1) Less: Pre-Tax Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory - - - - - (0.1) - - 0.1 (0.0) Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs - - - - - 0.4 - - - 0.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16.1 $ (11.8) $ 16.5 $ 16.2 $ 37.0 $ 12.1 $ 7.4 $ 1.8 $ 2.4 $ 23.7











































Exhibit 5 – Adjusted Gross Profit





















Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021 Gross Profit $ 45.4 $ 13.3 $ 46.0 $ 49.6 $ 154.2 $ 46.1 $ 42.8 $ 36.0 $ 41.9 $ 166.9





















Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 1.5 0.2 0.6 0.3 2.6 0.6 0.3 0.6 0.1 1.6 Less: Pre-Tax Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory - - - - - (0.1) - - - (0.1) Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.1 0.9 0.1 0.1 1.2 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 46.9 $ 14.4 $ 46.7 $ 50.0 $ 158.0 $ 46.7 $ 43.1 $ 36.6 $ 42.0 $ 168.4











































Exhibit 6 – Adjusted Sales





















Reconciliation of Adjusted Sales (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021 Sales $ 183.0 $ 99.5 $ 175.8 $ 189.7 $ 648.0 $ 193.8 $ 191.3 $ 181.7 $ 203.7 $ 770.5





















Less: Pre-Tax Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory - - - - - (1.0) - - (1.3) (2.3) Less: Pre-Tax Sales from Spot Purchase Recovery - - - - - - - - (17.6) (17.6) Adjusted Sales $ 183.0 $ 99.5 $ 175.8 $ 189.7 $ 648.0 $ 192.8 $ 191.3 $ 181.7 $ 184.7 $ 750.5

































































Exhibit 7 – Control Devices Adjusted Sales





















Reconciliation of Control Devices Adjusted Sales Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Business (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021 Control Devices Adjusted Sales $ 98.2 $ 48.6 $ 100.9 $ 100.4 $ 348.1 $ 100.6 $ 86.7 $ 88.0 $ 81.6 $ 357.0





















Less: Pre-Tax Sales from Disposed Soot Sensor Business (2.4) (1.4) (2.6) (2.5) (8.8) (4.0) (2.3) (3.2) (3.1) (12.6) Control Devices Adjusted Sales Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Business $ 95.8 $ 47.2 $ 98.3 $ 97.9 $ 339.2 $ 96.6 $ 84.4 $ 84.8 $ 78.6 $ 344.4











































Exhibit 8 – Electronics Adjusted Sales





















Reconciliation of Electronics Adjusted Sales (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021 Electronics Sales $ 79.8 $ 47.6 $ 70.4 $ 84.1 $ 281.8 $ 88.7 $ 97.3 $ 83.9 $ 114.1 $ 384.1





















Less: Pre-Tax Sales from Spot Purchase Recovery - - - - - - - - (17.6) (17.6) Electronics Adjusted Sales $ 79.8 $ 47.6 $ 70.4 $ 84.1 $ 281.8 $ 88.7 $ 97.3 $ 83.9 $ 96.5 $ 366.5

































































Exhibit 9 – Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Business















Reconciliation of Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Business (USD in millions) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2021 Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 9.9 $ (5.6) $ 13.3 $ 12.6 $ 30.2 $ 11.3 $ 6.6 $ 3.5 $ 4.5 $ 26.0





















Less: Pre-Tax Operating Income (Loss) from Disposed Soot Sensor Business 0.0 (0.1) (0.5) (0.5) (1.1) (0.5) (0.7) (0.5) (0.4) (2.1) Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Disposed Soot Sensor Business $ 9.9 $ (5.7) $ 12.7 $ 12.2 $ 29.1 $ 10.8 $ 6.0 $ 3.0 $ 4.1 $ 23.9























Exhibit 10 – Adjusted Tax Rate



Reconciliation of Adjusted Tax Rate (USD in millions) Q4 2021 2021 Income (Loss) Before Tax $ (3.9) $ 12.4





Add: Pre-Tax Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out (Stoneridge Brazil) 0.6 2.1 Less: Pre-Tax TSA and Monetary Correction (Stoneridge Brazil) (2.3) (2.3) Less: Pre-Tax Gain from Disposal of MSIL Joint Venture (1.8) (1.8) Add: Pre-Tax Restructuring Costs 0.1 2.1 Less: Pre-Tax Gain on Sale of Canton Facility - (30.7) Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.0 1.5 Add: Pre-Tax Brazilian Indirect Tax Impairment - 0.6 Less: Pre-Tax Gain from Disposal of Soot Sensor Business (0.4) (0.4) Less: Pre-Tax Sale of Soot Sensor Product Inventory 0.1 0.1 Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax $ (7.6) $ (16.3)





Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ 2.3 $ 9.0





Less: Tax Impact from Pre-Tax Adjustments $ (3.4) $ (9.5)





Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Benefit) $ (1.1) $ (0.5)





Adjusted Tax Rate 15.0% 2.8%







SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.