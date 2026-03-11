Stoneridge Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Outperformed End-Markets by 150 Basis Points in 2025 Driven by MirrorEye® Growth of 69%

Drove Improvements in Material Cost of 80 bps and Quality-Related Costs of $6.6 Million in 2025

Issues 2026 Midpoint EBITDA Guidance of $22.5 Million and 2027 EBITDA Target of $44 Million

2025 Fourth Quarter Results

Sales of $205.2 million

Net loss of $(76.9) million ((37.5)% of sales) Includes the after-tax impairment of Control Devices assets of $(16.7) million and income tax expense related to the recording of valuation allowances of $(44.5) million, net



Adjusted net loss of $(14.7) million ((7.2)% of sales)

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million (1.7% of sales)

2026 Full-Year Guidance

Revenue guidance of $625 million - $650 million (midpoint of $638 million) represents growth of 4.2% vs. 2025 sales (excluding Control Devices) of $612 million

Guidance conservatively assumes flat end market growth based on current customer expectations (IHS third party production data expects 7.1% year-over-year growth based on our weighted-average OEM end markets) Expecting continued market outperformance led by MirrorEye growth of at least 45%



Adjusted EBITDA of $20 million to $25 million (adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.2% to 3.8%) Contribution margin from incremental sales, continued performance improvements and structural cost reductions of $5 million expected to drive significant margin improvement.



2027 Financial Targets

2027 revenue target of at least $715 million driven by improving market conditions and continued growth in MirrorEye Incremental growth opportunities with our aftermarket, off-highway and Brazilian OEM businesses



2027 EBITDA expected of at least $44 million based on contribution on incremental revenue Continued material cost, quality-related cost and structural cost improvement could expand targeted 2027 EBITDA above contribution-based target.



NOVI, Mich., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The Company announced fourth quarter sales of $205.2 million. Gross profit was $33.2 million (16.2% of sales) and adjusted gross profit was $33.2 million (16.2% of sales). Operating loss was $(29.5) million ((14.4)% of sales) while adjusted operating loss was $(6.7) million ((3.3)% of sales). Operating loss was adjusted to account for the pre-tax impairment of Control Devices assets of $(21.6) million among other non-recurring expenses as outlined in Exhibit 2. Net loss was $(76.9) million and adjusted net loss was $(14.7) million. Net loss was adjusted to account for the previously discussed impairment as well as the recording of tax valuation allowances of $44.5 million net, among other non-recurring expenses as outlined in Exhibit 4. Loss per share (EPS) was $(2.76) and adjusted EPS was $(0.53). Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million (1.7% of sales).

The Company announced full-year sales of $861.3 million, gross profit of $171.2 million (19.9% of sales) and adjusted gross profit of $173.6 million (20.2% of sales). Operating loss was $(38.6) million ((4.5)% of sales) and adjusted operating loss was $(4.3) million ((0.5)% of sales). Operating loss was adjusted to account for the pre-tax impairment of Control Devices assets of $(21.6) million among other non-recurring expenses as outlined in Exhibit 2. Net loss was $(102.8) million and adjusted net loss was $(31.9) million. Net loss was primarily adjusted to account for the previously discussed asset impairment as well as the recording of tax valuation allowances of $44.5 million net, among other non-recurring expenses as outlined in Exhibit 4. Loss per share was $(3.70) and adjusted EPS was $(1.15). Adjusted EBITDA was $25.0 million (2.9% of sales).

The exhibits attached hereto provide reconciliation details on normalizing adjustments of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release.

Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, commented, "In 2025, our focused growth strategy, material and quality-related cost improvements, and structural cost control enabled us to navigate another year marked by challenging macroeconomic conditions. Driven by continued momentum with our MirrorEye programs, we outperformed our weighted average end markets by 150 basis points compared to the prior year. MirrorEye sales were $111 million in 2025, which represents 69% growth compared to the prior year, driven by the continued ramp-up of OEM programs in Europe, improved take rates, and two new program launches in North America. Our continued efforts to improve manufacturing performance resulted in an 80-basis point improvement in material costs and an overall reduction in quality-related costs of $6.6 million. We are proud of our ability to continuously outperform our end markets, even in a challenging vehicle production environment, while minimizing the impact on our bottom line. Finally, our focus on reducing inventory, which declined by $18.7 million this year, drove adjusted free cash flow of $19 million."

Zizelman continued, "Earlier this year, we completed the sale of our Control Devices segment. As a result of this sale, we will now focus our resources on our highest growth, highest return businesses and reduce overall organizational complexity leading to a clear, focused strategy for the Company. Natalia Noblet, as the named president and chief executive officer effective April 1st, will continue the strategic vision of the Company, advancing the rigor and discipline we have built over the last several years to drive long-term sustainable performance."

Natalia Noblet, incoming president and chief executive officer, commented, "As president and CEO, my priority will be to continue delivering superior customer value proposition through advanced technology solutions that solve critical challenges and help our customers achieve their long-term goals. Second, my team and I will be focused on excellence in execution to sharpen our strategy and drive financial performance. We will continue to embed rigor and discipline in all our processes to drive operational efficiency and continuous improvement. We are committed to organizational efficiencies to streamline costs to better align our structure with our global goals. Finally, when passion, processes, and priorities are aligned, a strong performance culture emerges — one that consistently delivers long-term value. As the outcome, we expect to drive market outperformance, margin expansion and cash flow conversion to create value for shareholders, customers and employees."

Noblet continued, "Our advanced product portfolio is directly aligned with industry trends including more automated and connected vehicle technologies, focused on advanced safety and vehicle efficiency. We have built a substantial and growing backlog of awarded programs, and we expect to continue this momentum in the coming years."

Fourth Quarter in Review

Electronics fourth quarter sales of $133.2 million decreased by 10.8%, relative to the fourth quarter of 2024. This was primarily driven by lower commercial vehicle production volumes in Europe and North America, partially offset by incremental MirrorEye sales and favorable foreign exchange translation. Fourth quarter adjusted operating margin of 0.2% decreased by 330 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by lower contribution on lower sales and higher overhead costs, partially offset by lower D&D due to higher customer reimbursements.

Stoneridge Brazil fourth quarter sales of $16.6 million increased by $4.1 million, or 33.3%, relative to the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by increased OEM and aftermarket sales. Fourth quarter operating income of $1.3 million increased by approximately $1.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to increased sales and favorable foreign exchange impact on material purchases.

Control Devices fourth quarter sales of $64.4 million increased by 2.0%, relative to the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily due to higher passenger vehicle sales in North America and China. Fourth quarter adjusted operating margin of (2.3)% improved by 20 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by lower SG&A and engineering costs.

Full-Year in Review

Electronics full-year sales of $551.4 million decreased by (7.3)% relative to 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by lower customer production volumes in the North American and European commercial vehicle end markets, partially offset by incremental MirrorEye sales driven by the ramp up of a previously launched European OEM program and two additional OEM program launches in North America. Full-year adjusted operating margin of 3.3% decreased by 140 basis points compared to 2024, driven by lower contribution from lower sales and higher overhead costs offset by lower direct material, quality-related and engineering costs.

Stoneridge Brazil full-year sales of $65.1 million increased by 29.9% relative to 2024. This increase was primarily due to OEM sales that almost doubled compared to 2024. Full-year operating margin of 8.6% increased by approximately 660 basis points compared to 2024, primarily driven by increased contribution from incremental sales.

Control Devices full-year sales of $277.9 million decreased by (6.2)% relative to 2024. This decrease was primarily due to the production volume decline in the North American passenger vehicle end market as well as lower sales in the China automotive and off-highway end markets. Full-year adjusted operating margin of 1.6% decreased by 60 basis points compared to 2024, primarily due to lower contribution on lower sales as well as unfavorable mix offset by lower engineering costs.

Cash and Debt Balances

As of December 31, 2025, Stoneridge had cash and cash equivalents totaling $66.3 million and total debt of $180.9 million resulting in net debt of $114.7 million. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2025, the Company generated $34.0 million in net cash provided by operating activities and $19.0 million in adjusted free cash flow.

The Company has entered into an amendment to its current credit facility to extend the maturity date to July 1, 2027 to allow ample time to refinance the existing credit facility and align the long-term capital structure with the structure of the Company after the sale of Control Devices. The Company expects to remain in compliance with all of the amended covenant ratios.

For credit facility compliance purposes, adjusted net debt was $137.7 million while adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months was $39.8 million, resulting in an adjusted net debt to trailing twelve-month EBITDA compliance leverage ratio of 3.46x relative to a required leverage ratio of not greater than 3.75x as per the amended credit facility agreement.

2026 and Future Outlook

The Company is issuing its full-year 2026 sales guidance range of $625 million to $650 million, gross margin guidance of 21.5% to 22.0%, adjusted operating margin guidance of approximately break-even, and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $20 million to $25 million, or approximately 3.2% to 3.8% of sales.

Bob Hartman, chief accounting officer and incoming interim chief financial officer commented, "We are introducing our full-year 2026 guidance ranges, including midpoint revenue of $638 million, representing 4.2% year-over-year growth relative to the 2025 sales for the remaining company. Our revenue guidance assumes that OEM production volumes will remain broadly in line with 2025. That said, based on our weighted average end-markets, IHS is forecasting 7.1% growth in 2026. However, we believe continued geopolitical volatility warrants some level of conservatism. We expect continued strong growth in MirrorEye this year, driven by improved customer take rates and the continued ramp up of recently launched OEM programs, resulting in expected MirrorEye revenue of at least $160 million, or approximately 45% growth. As Natalia outlined previously, we will continue to drive material cost and quality-related improvements as well as reducing our structural costs, which we expect to result in expanded margins. As a result, we expect EBITDA of $20 million to $25 million in 2026."

Noblet continued, "Finally, today we are providing both short-term and long-term revenue and EBITDA targets. Looking at 2027, our weighted-average end markets are expected to grow by 6.6% relative to 2026. In addition, we expect the continued ramp-up and increased customer take rates for our existing MirrorEye OEM programs to drive growth of at least $35 million incremental to 2026. Based on market expectations and MirrorEye-related growth, we are targeting at least $715 million of revenue in 2027. We have additional opportunities to outperform this target, including growth in our aftermarket, off-highway and Brazilian OEM businesses. Based on the contribution margin on expected revenue growth, we are targeting 2027 EBITDA of at least $44 million, or almost double our expected EBITDA in 2026. Incremental to that contribution-based target would be our continued focus on improving material costs, quality-related costs and structural cost reductions to align with our current company structure."

Noblet concluded, "Similarly, we have updated our long-term targets to reflect continued strong growth expectations in our key product categories resulting in a 2030 revenue target of $850 million to $1 billion, implying revenue growth of 2x to 3x our weighted-average end market growth. This results in our expected 2030 EBITDA target of $80 million to $120 million, implying an EBITDA margin range of approximately 9.5% to 12.0%. We remain focused on building a strong foundation for continued earnings expansion as we capitalize on our impressive portfolio of advanced technologies. Stoneridge remains well positioned to continue to outperform our underlying markets and drive margin expansion resulting in long-term shareholder value creation."

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands)

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 66,252

$ 71,832 Accounts receivable, less reserves of $383 and $1,060, respectively

131,430

137,766 Inventories, net

132,673

151,337 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

31,514

26,579 Total current assets

361,869

387,514 Long-term assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net

78,922

97,667 Intangible assets, net

37,973

39,677 Goodwill

37,590

33,085 Operating lease right-of-use asset

12,513

10,050 Investments and other long-term assets, net

22,321

53,563 Total long-term assets

189,319

234,042 Total assets

$ 551,188

$ 621,556









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 82,235

$ 83,478 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

75,321

66,494 Total current liabilities

157,556

149,972 Long-term liabilities:







Revolving credit facility

180,942

201,577 Deferred income taxes

9,972

5,321 Operating lease long-term liability

9,014

6,484 Other long-term liabilities

13,925

12,942 Total long-term liabilities

213,853

226,324 Shareholders' equity:







Preferred Shares, without par value, 5,000 shares authorized, none issued

—

— Common Shares, without par value, 60,000 shares authorized, 28,966 and 28,966

shares issued and 28,018 and 27,695 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively, with no stated value

—

— Additional paid-in capital

219,186

225,712 Common Shares held in treasury, 948 and 1,271 shares at December 31, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively, at cost

(27,457)

(38,424) Retained earnings

77,150

179,985 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(89,100)

(122,013) Total shareholders' equity

179,779

245,260 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 551,188

$ 621,556

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2023













Net sales

$ 861,263

$ 908,295

$ 975,818 Costs and expenses:











Cost of goods sold

690,109

719,042

774,512 Selling, general and administrative

125,605

117,460

117,395 Impairment of Control Devices assets

21,628

—

— Design and development

62,527

72,174

71,075 Operating (loss) income

(38,606)

(381)

12,836 Interest expense, net

13,578

14,447

13,000 Equity in (earnings) loss of investee

(340)

1,292

522 Other expense (income), net

3,608

(2,523)

1,236 Loss before income taxes

(55,452)

(13,597)

(1,922) Provision for income taxes

47,383

2,927

3,261 Net loss

$ (102,835)

$ (16,524)

$ (5,183)













Loss per share:











Basic

$ (3.70)

$ (0.60)

$ (0.19) Diluted

$ (3.70)

$ (0.60)

$ (0.19)













Weighted-average shares outstanding:











Basic

27,797

27,596

27,443 Diluted

27,797

27,596

27,443

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year ended December 31, (in thousands)

2025

2024

2023













OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net loss

$ (102,835)

$ (16,524)

$ (5,183) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:











Depreciation

23,731

26,140

26,749 Amortization, including accretion and write-off of deferred financing costs

9,955

8,852

8,132 Deferred income taxes

37,079

(5,742)

(4,038) Impairment of Control Devices assets

21,628

—

— (Gain) loss of equity method investee

(340)

1,292

522 Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets

146

257

(860) Share-based compensation expense

4,801

4,094

3,322 Excess tax deficiency related to share-based compensation expense

475

248

230 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable, net

17,341

20,170

(5,854) Inventories, net

30,765

26,904

(31,563) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(7,489)

877

16,625 Accounts payable

(8,780)

(24,624)

1,090 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

7,545

5,804

(4,226) Net cash provided by operating activities

34,022

47,748

4,946













INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Capital expenditures, including intangibles

(21,850)

(24,303)

(38,498) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

399

385

1,869 Investment in venture capital fund, net

(372)

(550)

(350) Net cash used for investing activities

(21,823)

(24,468)

(36,979)













FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Revolving credit facility borrowings

49,000

135,500

117,369 Revolving credit facility payments

(73,191)

(121,500)

(96,568) Proceeds from issuance of debt

19,888

31,661

35,757 Repayments of debt

(19,882)

(33,745)

(35,102) Other financing costs

(777)

—

(2,251) Repurchase of Common Shares to satisfy employee tax withholding

(340)

(795)

(1,720) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities

(25,302)

11,121

17,485













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

7,523

(3,410)

591 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(5,580)

30,991

(13,957) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

71,832

40,841

54,798













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 66,252

$ 71,832

$ 40,841













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid for interest

$ 14,166

$ 15,458

$ 13,007 Cash paid for income taxes, net

$ 10,337

$ 9,255

$ 10,302

Regulation G Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit 1 – Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit (USD in millions) Q4 2024

2024

Q4 2025

2025 Gross Profit $ 42.7

$ 189.3

$ 33.2

$ 171.2















Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.4

0.5

0.1

2.4 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 43.1

$ 189.8

$ 33.2

$ 173.6

Exhibit 2 - Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

(USD in millions) Q4 2024

2024

Q4 2025

2025 Operating Income (Loss) $ (4.4)

$ (0.4)

$ (29.5)

$ (38.6)















Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.4

2.6

(0.1)

6.4 Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs —

0.2

—

— Add: Pre-Tax Strategic Review Costs —

—

1.3

6.0 Add: Pre-Tax Share-Based Compensation Accelerated Vesting —

—

—

0.3 Add: Pre-Tax Impairment of Control Devices Assets —

—

21.6

21.6 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ (4.0)

$ 2.4

$ (6.7)

$ (4.3)

Exhibit 3 – Reconciliation of Adjusted Tax Rate

Reconciliation of Q4 2025 Adjusted Tax Rate (USD in millions) Q4 2025

Tax Rate Loss Before Tax $ (31.0)











Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs (0.1)



Add: Pre-Tax Strategic Review Costs 1.3



Add: Pre-Tax Deferred Financing Fee Write Off 0.2



Add: Pre-Tax Impairment of Control Devices Assets 21.6



Adjusted Loss Before Tax $ (8.0)











Income Tax Expense $ 45.9

nm







Add: Tax Impact from Pre-Tax Adjustments 5.3



Add: After-Tax Impact of Valuation Allowances, net (44.5)



Adjusted Income Tax Expense on Adjusted Loss Before Tax $ 6.7

(83.3) %



Reconciliation of YTD 2025 Adjusted Tax Rate (USD in millions) 2025

Tax Rate Loss Before Tax $ (55.5)











Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 6.4



Add: Pre-Tax Deferred Financing Fee Write Off 0.2



Add: Pre-Tax Impairment of Control Devices Assets 21.6



Add: Pre-Tax Strategic Review Costs 6.0



Add: Pre-Tax Share-Based Compensation Accelerated Vesting 0.3



Adjusted Loss Before Tax $ (20.9)











Income Tax Expense 47.4

(85.4) %







Add: Tax Impact from Pre-Tax Adjustments 8.1



Add: After-Tax Impact of Valuation Allowances, net (44.5)



Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 11.0

(52.7) %

Exhibit 4 - Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss and EPS

Reconciliation of Q4 2025 Adjusted Net Income and EPS (USD in millions, except EPS) Q4 2025

Q4 2025 EPS Net Loss $ (76.9)

$ (2.76)







Add: After-Tax Business Realignment Costs (0.1)

— Add: After-Tax Deferred Financing Fee Write Off 0.1

0.01 Add: After-Tax Strategic Review Costs 1.0

0.04 Add: After-Tax Impairment of Control Devices Assets 16.7

0.60 Add: After-Tax Impact of Valuation Allowances, net 44.5

1.60 Adjusted Net Loss $ (14.7)

$ (0.53)



Reconciliation of Full-Year 2025 Adjusted Net Income and EPS (USD in millions, except EPS) 2025

2025 EPS Net Loss $ (102.8)

$ (3.70)







Add: After-Tax Business Realignment Costs 4.8

0.17 Add: After-Tax Deferred Financing Fee Write Off 0.1

0.01 Add: After-Tax Share-Based Compensation Accelerated Vesting 0.2

0.01 Add: After-Tax Impact of Valuation Allowances, net 44.5

1.60 Add: After-Tax Impairment of Control Devices Assets 16.7

0.60 Add: After-Tax Strategic Review Costs 4.6

0.17 Adjusted Net Loss $ (31.9)

$ (1.15)

Exhibit 5 – Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(USD in millions)

Q4 2024

2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

2025 Loss Before Tax

$ (6.2)

$ (13.6)

$ (5.6)

$ (9.1)

$ (9.7)

$ (31.0)

$ (55.5)





























Interest expense, net

3.4

14.4

3.2

3.1

3.8

3.5

13.6 Depreciation and amortization

8.3

34.3

7.3

7.6

9.5

8.1

32.5 EBITDA

$ 5.5

$ 35.1

$ 4.8

$ 1.6

$ 3.6

$ (19.4)

$ (9.4)





























Add: Pre-Tax Business

Realignment Costs

0.4

2.6

2.8

1.7

2.1

(0.1)

6.4 Add: Pre-Tax Environmental

Remediation Costs

—

0.2

—

—

—

—

— Add: Pre-Tax Strategic Review

Costs

—

—

—

1.0

3.7

1.3

6.0 Add: Pre-Tax Share-Based

Compensation Accelerated

Vesting

—

—

—

0.3

—

—

0.3 Add: Pre-Tax Impairment of

Control Devices Assets

—

—

—

—

—

21.6

21.6 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6.0

$ 37.9

$ 7.6

$ 4.6

$ 9.3

$ 3.4

$ 25.0

Exhibit 6 – Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

Reconciliation of Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (USD in millions) Q4 2024

2024

Q4 2025

2025 Control Devices Operating Income (Loss) $ (1.8)

$ 6.2

$ (22.9)

$ (17.9)















Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs —

0.2

—

— Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.2

0.2

(0.2)

0.7 Add: Pre-Tax Impairment of Control Devices Assets —

—

21.6

21.6 Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ (1.6)

$ 6.6

$ (1.5)

$ 4.4

Reconciliation of Electronics Adjusted Operating Income (USD in millions) Q4 2024

2024

Q4 2025

2025 Electronics Operating Income $ 5.1

$ 25.6

$ 0.2

$ 14.3















Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.2

2.3

0.1

3.8 Electronics Adjusted Operating Income $ 5.3

$ 27.9

$ 0.3

$ 18.1

Exhibit 7 – Reconciliation of Sales Excluding Control Devices

(USD in millions)

YTD 2025 Sales

$ 861.3





Less: Control Devices Sales

(274.5) Add: Inter-segment Sales to Control Devices

24.7 Sales Excluding Control Devices

$ 611.5











Exhibit 8 – Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Control Devices

(USD in millions)

YTD 2025 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 25.0





Less: Control Devices Adjusted EBITDA

(10.8) Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Control Devices

$ 14.2

Exhibit 9 – Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(USD in millions) Q4 2024

YTD 2024

Q4 2025

YTD 2025 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 19.2

$ 47.7

$ 8.8

$ 34.0















Capital Expenditures, including Intangibles (5.3)

(24.3)

(6.2)

(21.9) Proceeds from Sale of Fixed Assets 0.1

0.4

0.1

0.4 Free Cash Flow $ 14.1

$ 23.8

$ 2.7

$ 12.6















Business Realignment Related Payments $ 0.4

$ 2.6

$ 0.1

$ 5.7 Strategic Review Cost Related Payments 0.0

0.0

0.0

0.7 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 14.5

$ 26.4

$ 2.8

$ 19.0

Exhibit 10 – Reconciliation of Net Debt

(USD in millions) December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025 Total Debt $ 201.6

$ 180.9







Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 71.8

$ 66.3 Net debt $ 129.7

$ 114.7

Exhibit 11 – Reconciliation of Compliance Leverage Ratio

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for Compliance Calculation (USD in millions)

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025 Loss Before Tax

(5.6)

(9.1)

(9.7)

(31.0) Interest Expense, net

3.2

3.1

3.8

3.5 Depreciation and Amortization

7.3

7.6

9.5

8.1 EBITDA

$ 4.8

$ 1.6

$ 3.6

$ (19.4)

















Compliance adjustments:















Add: Non-Cash Impairment Charges and Write-offs or Write Downs

—

0.1

0.1

21.7 Add: Adjustments from Foreign Currency Impact

(0.4)

3.4

2.4

(1.9) Add: Extraordinary, Non-recurring or Unusual Items

0.1

—

0.8

1.2 Add: Cash Restructuring Charges

2.8

1.7

2.1

(0.6) Add: Charges for Transactions, Amendments, and Refinances

0.3

1.4

3.7

1.5 Add: Adjustment to Autotech Fund II Investment

(0.3)

(0.1)

0.2

(0.2) Add: Share Based Compensation

1.1

1.4

1.1

1.1 Add: Accrual-based Expenses

2.2

0.5

1.5

1.6 Less: Cash Payments for Accrual-based Expenses

(1.3)

—

(0.1)

— Adjusted EBITDA (Compliance)

$ 9.4

$ 10.0

$ 15.4

$ 5.1

















Adjusted TTM EBITDA (Compliance)

$ 44.2

$ 37.3

$ 43.9

$ 39.8

Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash for Compliance Calculation (USD in millions) Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 79.1

$ 49.8

$ 54.0

$ 66.3 Less: 35% of Cash in Foreign Locations (23.3)

(13.4)

(16.4)

20.9 Total Adjusted Cash (Compliance) $ 55.8

$ 36.4

$ 37.6

$ 45.3

Reconciliation of Adjusted Debt for Compliance Calculation (USD in millions) Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025 Total Debt $ 203.2

$ 164.4

$ 171.1

$ 180.9 Outstanding Letters of Credit 1.6

1.5

1.5

2.1 Total Adjusted Debt (Compliance) $ 204.8

$ 165.9

$ 172.6

$ 183.0















Adjusted Net Debt (Compliance) $ 149.0

$ 129.5

$ 135.0

$ 137.7 Compliance Leverage Ratio (Net Debt / TTM EBITDA) 3.37x

3.47x

3.08x

3.46x Compliance Leverage Ratio Maximum Requirement 6.00x

5.50x

4.50x

3.75x

