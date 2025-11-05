Stoneridge Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Continued Progress on Key Operational Priorities

Announcing MirrorEye® OEM Program Award with an Additional Truck Manufacturer

Announcing Leak Detection Module and Park Lock Actuator Program Awards

2025 Third Quarter Results

Sales of $210.3 million

Gross profit of $42.8 million (20.3% of sales)

Adjusted gross profit of $43.7 million (20.8% of sales)

Operating loss of $(3.3) million ((1.6)% of sales)

Adjusted operating income of $2.4 million (1.2% of sales) Adjusted operating margin improvement of 100 basis points vs. Q2 2025

Net loss of $(9.4) million ((4.5)% of sales)

Adjusted net loss of $(5.1) million ((2.4)% of sales)

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million (4.4% of sales), Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-operating, non-cash FX expense of $2.4 million related to intercompany balances was $11.7 million, or 5.6% of sales (a 200 basis point improvement vs. Q2 2025)



2025 Full-Year Guidance Update

Updating revenue guidance to $860 million - $870 million (midpoint of $865 million) which represents the low end of the previously provided range Updating to reflect customer production volume reductions, primarily in the North American commercial vehicle end market

Updating adjusted EBITDA to $30 million to $32 million (adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.5% to 3.7%) Updating to reflect the non-operating FX expense of $2.4 million recognized in Q3 Updating to reflect reduced revenue expectations due to customer production volume reductions



NOVI, Mich., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, including third quarter sales of $210.3 million. Gross profit was $42.8 million (20.3% of sales) and adjusted gross profit was $43.7 million (20.8% of sales). Operating loss was $(3.3) million ((1.6)% of sales) while adjusted operating income was $2.4 million (1.2% of sales). Net loss was $(9.4) million and adjusted net loss was $(5.1) million. Loss per share (EPS) was $(0.34) and adjusted EPS was $(0.18). Adjusted EBITDA was $9.3 million (4.4% of sales) and adjusted EBITDA, excluding the non-operating foreign currency expense of $2.4 million, resulted in $11.7 million (5.6% of sales).

The exhibits attached hereto provide reconciliation details on normalizing adjustments of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release.

Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, commented, "Our third quarter performance demonstrates our ability to navigate challenging macroeconomic conditions as we continued to expand our adjusted operating margin and made progress across all of our key initiatives. During the quarter, our major commercial vehicle end markets, especially North America, continued to face customer production volume headwinds which in turn negatively affected our sales. However, despite these headwinds, we continue to drive growth in our key product categories, including MirrorEye where sales increased by 78% year-to-date compared to last year. In Europe, we continue to see strong take rates and sustained growth as our MirrorEye systems expand across multiple vehicle platforms, including as standard equipment on several heavy-duty truck models and as optional on many others. In North America, the feedback on our OEM systems continues to be very favorable from both our OEM customers and the fleets. Accordingly, we are now expecting improved take rates in North America relative to our prior expectations as the program launches mature. We expect MirrorEye, as well as other Stoneridge specific growth drivers, to help offset the macroeconomic headwinds we continue to face."

Zizelman concluded, "Finally we continue to build a strong backlog for future growth with several new programs awarded this quarter totaling over $185 million of estimated lifetime revenue. First, we are announcing a new MirrorEye OEM program with an additional truck manufacturing customer that will launch in 2028 with estimated lifetime revenue of $55 million and an initial take rate assumption of 25% to 30%. We expect this award to pave the way for future opportunities with this OEM customer globally. In Control Devices, we are announcing our second leak detection module award for a Chinese OEM customer on a hybrid vehicle application as well as an extension and expansion of our park lock actuator programs with Ford across several platforms driving lifetime revenue of approximately $130 million and peak annual revenue of approximately $38 million. We will continue to lay the foundation for long-term profitable growth and continued earnings expansion through our advanced technology system offerings that are aligned with industry megatrends. Similarly, we will continue to evaluate the Company's overall structure to ensure we are investing in the products and technologies that we expect to optimize shareholder value. As we announced last quarter, we have initiated a review of strategic alternatives related to the Control Devices business, with the intent to sell the business and this review remains in process."

Third Quarter in Review

Electronics third quarter sales of $128.0 million decreased by 14.4% relative to the second quarter of 2025. This was primarily driven by lower customer production volumes in the North American and European commercial vehicle end markets, due in part to third quarter seasonality in Europe. Third quarter adjusted operating margin of 5.3% increased by 250 basis points relative to the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by lower SG&A and D&D costs, direct material cost improvement and lower quality-related costs.

Control Devices third quarter sales of $72.5 million increased by 1.9% relative to the second quarter of 2025 driven by higher sales in the North American passenger vehicle end market partially offset by lower sales in China. Third quarter adjusted operating margin of 2.1% decreased by 190 basis points relative to the second quarter of 2025, driven by higher overhead costs, due in part to tariff-related costs, partially offset by lower operating costs and material cost improvements.

Stoneridge Brazil third quarter sales of $18.9 million increased by $3.6 million, or 23.5%, relative to the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by higher OEM sales in the Brazilian market as well as higher aftermarket sales. Third quarter operating income of $2.7 million increased by approximately $1.7 million relative to the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by improved fixed cost leverage on higher sales.

Relative to the third quarter of 2024, Electronics third quarter sales decreased by 5.6%. This was primarily driven by lower customer production volumes in the North American and European commercial vehicle end markets, partially offset by higher European off-highway sales. Third quarter adjusted operating margin of 5.3% increased by 250 basis points relative to the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by lower SG&A and D&D costs as well as lower direct material costs as a percentage of sales, partially offset by lower contribution from lower sales, and higher overhead costs.

Relative to the third quarter of 2024, Control Devices third quarter sales decreased by 2.4%. This decline was primarily due to lower sales in the China and North American passenger vehicle end markets. Third quarter adjusted operating margin of 2.1% decreased by 100 basis points relative to the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by reduced contribution from lower sales and higher overhead costs due to tariffs partially offset by lower D&D costs.

Relative to the third quarter of 2024, Stoneridge Brazil third quarter sales increased by $5.2 million, or 38.4%. This increase was primarily driven by higher OEM sales in the Brazilian market. Third quarter operating income of $2.7 million increased by approximately $2.0 million relative to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher contribution from higher sales.

Cash and Debt Balances

As of September 30, 2025, Stoneridge had cash and cash equivalents totaling $54.0 million and total debt of $171.1 million resulting in net debt of $117.2 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company generated $25.2 million in net cash provided by operating activities and $16.2 million in adjusted free cash flow.

For Credit Facility compliance purposes, adjusted net debt was $135.0 million while adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months was $37.6 million, resulting in an adjusted net debt to trailing twelve-month EBITDA compliance leverage ratio of 3.67x relative to a required leverage ratio of not greater than 4.50x as per the amended Credit Facility agreement. The Company's Credit Facility is due to mature on November 2, 2026.

Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, commented, "Due to the ongoing strategic review process related to Control Devices, we are waiting to refinance our credit facility to ensure we align the capital structure with the long-term structure of the Company. Additionally, we are incurring incremental costs with third-party advisors as we evaluate strategic alternatives, which are not all adjustable per the existing terms of our credit facility. We have amended our credit facility to extend our interest coverage ratio relief by maintaining the same ratio as this quarter, or 2.5x, through the first quarter of next year. Should we sell Control Devices, the sale proceeds would be used to reduce debt and significantly improve our overall leverage ratios. Should we complete our review without a sale of the Control Devices segment, we would expect to refinance the credit facility early next year. Regardless, we expect to remain in compliance with all of our covenant ratios."

2025 Outlook

The Company is updating its full-year 2025 sales guidance range to $860 million to $870 million, which represents the low end of its previously provided range. The Company is updating its adjusted gross margin guidance to 21.0% to 21.50%, adjusted operating margin guidance to 0.25% to 0.50%, and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $30 million to $32 million, or approximately 3.5% to 3.7% of sales. The Company is also updating its full-year 2025 adjusted free cash flow guidance to $20 million to $25 million.

Horvath, commented, "We are updating our full-year 2025 sales guidance to the low end of the previously provided range to reflect lower production volume expectations, primarily in the North American and European commercial vehicle end markets as the volatile trade environment and reduced truck demand continues to impact these markets. That said, we expect that MirrorEye, and other Stoneridge specific growth drivers, will offset some of the macroeconomic headwinds that we face. This results in a midpoint reduction of $10 million from $875 million to a midpoint sales guidance of $865 million. Similarly, we are updating our adjusted EBITDA guidance to $30 million to $32 million, or a midpoint reduction of $5 million, to reflect both the contribution margin on reduced revenue expectations for the year as well as the incremental $2.4 million of non-operating foreign currency expense recognized in the third quarter. Finally, we remain committed to strong cash performance through continued inventory reductions and careful management of our capital expenditures. Aligned with our updated adjusted EBITDA guidance, we are updating our full-year adjusted free cash flow guidance to $20 million to $25 million."

Horvath concluded, "We remain focused on building a strong foundation for continued earnings expansion as we capitalize on our impressive portfolio of advanced technologies. We will continue to monitor shifts in macroeconomic policies, including tariffs, and the impacts on our business to ensure that we respond quickly to offset any incremental costs, just as we have done historically. As demonstrated by new business award announcements this quarter, Stoneridge remains well positioned to outperform our underlying markets and drive margin expansion resulting in long-term shareholder value creation over the coming years."

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global supplier of safe and efficient electronic systems and technologies. Our systems and products power vehicle intelligence, while enabling safety and security for on- and off-highway transportation sectors around the world. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 53,988

$ 71,832 Accounts receivable, less reserves of $583 and $1,060, respectively

153,072

137,766 Inventories, net

145,449

151,337 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

31,806

26,579 Total current assets

384,315

387,514 Long-term assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net

100,477

97,667 Intangible assets, net

40,741

39,677 Goodwill

37,530

33,085 Operating lease right-of-use asset

13,481

10,050 Investments and other long-term assets, net

55,535

53,563 Total long-term assets

247,764

234,042 Total assets

$ 632,079

$ 621,556









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current portion of debt

$ 947

$ — Accounts payable

101,773

83,478 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

77,292

66,494 Total current liabilities

180,012

149,972 Long-term liabilities:







Revolving credit facility

170,194

201,577 Deferred income taxes

4,939

5,321 Operating lease long-term liability

9,514

6,484 Other long-term liabilities

16,225

12,942 Total long-term liabilities

200,872

226,324 Shareholders' equity:







Preferred Shares, without par value, 5,000 shares authorized, none issued

—

— Common Shares, without par value, 60,000 shares authorized, 28,966 and 28,966

shares issued and 28,018 and 27,695 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively, with no stated value

—

— Additional paid-in capital

218,048

225,712 Common Shares held in treasury, 948 and 1,271 shares at September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively, at cost

(27,457)

(38,424) Retained earnings

154,059

179,985 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(93,455)

(122,013) Total shareholders' equity

251,195

245,260 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 632,079

$ 621,556

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

















Net sales

$ 210,267

$ 213,831

$ 656,109

$ 690,047 Costs and expenses:















Cost of goods sold

167,498

169,340

518,105

543,459 Selling, general and administrative

31,594

26,533

96,125

88,832 Design and development

14,454

17,643

50,984

53,703 Operating (loss) income

(3,279)

315

(9,105)

4,053 Interest expense, net

3,801

3,604

10,102

11,039 Equity in loss (earnings) of investee

220

752

(124)

1,081 Other expense (income), net

2,414

(384)

5,378

(644) Loss before income taxes

(9,714)

(3,657)

(24,461)

(7,423) (Benefit) provision for income taxes

(343)

3,413

1,465

2,987 Net loss

$ (9,371)

$ (7,070)

$ (25,926)

$ (10,410)

















Loss per share:















Basic

$ (0.34)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.93)

$ (0.38) Diluted

$ (0.34)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.93)

$ (0.38)

















Weighted-average shares outstanding:















Basic

27,859

27,618

27,776

27,586 Diluted

27,859

27,618

27,776

27,586

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands)

2025

2024









OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss

$ (25,926)

$ (10,410) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:







Depreciation

17,968

19,695 Amortization, including accretion of deferred financing costs

7,121

6,812 Deferred income taxes

(6,560)

(6,339) (Earnings) loss of equity method investee

(124)

1,081 Loss on sale of fixed assets

88

257 Share-based compensation expense

3,659

3,092 Excess tax deficiency related to share-based compensation expense

469

263 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(4,823)

6,042 Inventories, net

17,751

9,694 Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,450

4,949 Accounts payable

11,226

(13,127) Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,893

6,508 Net cash provided by operating activities

25,192

28,517









INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Capital expenditures, including intangibles

(15,653)

(19,049) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

338

312 Investment in venture capital fund, net

(272)

(260) Net cash used for investing activities

(15,587)

(18,997)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Revolving credit facility borrowings

36,000

98,000 Revolving credit facility payments

(70,691)

(91,000) Proceeds from issuance of debt

15,376

24,277 Repayments of debt

(14,985)

(26,364) Repurchase of Common Shares to satisfy employee tax withholding

(340)

(780) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities

(34,640)

4,133









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

7,191

(356) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(17,844)

13,297 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

71,832

40,841









Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 53,988

$ 54,138









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest, net

$ 10,711

$ 11,892 Cash paid for income taxes, net

$ 8,440

$ 8,429 Capital expenditures included in accounts payable

$ 1,265

$ 1,070

Regulation G Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Exhibit 1 – Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit

(USD in millions) Q3 2024

Q3 2025 Gross Profit $ 44.5

$ 42.8







Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.1

0.9 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 44.6

$ 43.7

Exhibit 2 - Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

(USD in millions) Q3 2024

Q3 2025 Operating Income (Loss) $ 0.3

$ (3.3)







Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.3

2.1 Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs 0.2

— Add: Pre-Tax Strategic Review Costs —

3.7 Adjusted Operating Income $ 0.7

$ 2.4

Exhibit 3 – Reconciliation of Adjusted Tax Rate

(USD in millions) Q3 2025

Tax Rate Loss Before Tax $ (9.7)



Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 2.1



Add: Pre-Tax Strategic Review Costs 3.7



Adjusted Loss Before Tax $ (4.0)











Income Tax Benefit $ (0.3)

3.5 % Add: Tax Impact from Pre-Tax Adjustments 1.4



Adjusted Income Tax Expense on Adjusted Loss Before Tax $ 1.1

(26.7) %

Exhibit 4 - Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss and EPS

(USD in millions, except EPS) Q3 2025

Q3 2025 EPS Net Loss $ (9.4)

$ (0.34)







Add: After-Tax Business Realignment Costs 1.5

0.05 Add: After-Tax Strategic Review Costs 2.8

0.10 Adjusted Net Loss $ (5.1)

$ (0.18)

Exhibit 5 – Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(USD in millions)

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025 Loss Before Tax

$ (3.7)

$ (6.2)

$ (5.6)

$ (9.1)

$ (9.7)





















Interest expense, net

3.6

3.4

3.2

3.1

3.8 Depreciation and amortization

8.8

8.3

7.3

7.6

9.5 EBITDA

$ 8.8

$ 5.5

$ 4.8

$ 1.6

$ 3.6





















Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs

0.3

0.4

2.8

1.7

2.1 Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs

0.2

—

—

—

— Add: Pre-Tax Strategic Review Costs

—

—

—

1.0

3.7 Add: Pre-Tax Share-Based Compensation Accelerated

Vesting

—

—

—

0.3

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9.2

$ 6.0

$ 7.6

$ 4.6

$ 9.3

Exhibit 6 – Segment Adjusted Operating Income

Reconciliation of Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income

(USD in millions) Q3 2024

Q2 2025

Q3 2025 Control Devices Operating Income $ 2.1

$ 2.6

$ 1.2











Add: Pre-Tax Environmental Remediation Costs 0.2

—

— Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs —

0.3

0.3 Control Devices Adjusted Operating Income $ 2.3

$ 2.8

$ 1.5

Reconciliation of Electronics Adjusted Operating Income

(USD in millions) Q3 2024

Q2 2025

Q3 2025 Electronics Operating Income $ 3.5

$ 2.7

$ 5.9











Add: Pre-Tax Business Realignment Costs 0.3

1.4

0.9 Electronics Adjusted Operating Income $ 3.8

$ 4.2

$ 6.7

Exhibit 7 – Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow (USD in millions) YTD Q3 2024

YTD Q3 2025 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 28.5

$ 25.2







Capital Expenditures, including Intangibles (19.0)

(15.7) Proceeds from Sale of Fixed Assets 0.3

0.3 Free Cash Flow $ 9.8

$ 9.9







Add: Business Realignment Related Payments 2.2

5.6 Add: Strategic Review Cost Related Payments 0.0

0.7 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 11.9

$ 16.2

Exhibit 8 – Reconciliation of Net Debt

(USD in millions) Q2 2025

Q3 2025 Total Debt $ 164.4

$ 171.1







Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents 49.8

54.0 Net Debt $ 114.6

$ 117.2

Exhibit 9 – Reconciliation of Compliance Leverage Ratio

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for Compliance Calculation (USD in millions) Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025 Income (Loss) Before Tax $ 1.9

$ (3.7)

$ (6.2)

$ (5.6)

$ (9.1)

$ (9.7) Interest Expense, net 3.8

3.6

3.4

3.2

3.1

3.8 Depreciation and Amortization 8.5

8.8

8.3

7.3

7.6

9.5 EBITDA $ 14.2

$ 8.8

$ 5.5

$ 4.8

$ 1.6

$ 3.6























Compliance adjustments:





















Add: Non-Cash Impairment Charges and Write-offs or Write Downs —

—

0.4

—

0.1

0.1 Add: Adjustments from Foreign Currency Impact (2.4)

(0.3)

(1.8)

(0.4)

3.4

2.4 Add: Extraordinary, Non-recurring or Unusual Items —

—

—

—

—

— Add: Cash Restructuring Charges 0.5

0.7

0.3

1.6

0.5

0.7 Add: Charges for Transactions, Amendments, and Refinances —

—

—

0.3

1.0

0.6 Add: Adjustment to Autotech Fund II Investment 0.1

0.8

0.2

(0.3)

(0.1)

0.2 Add: Share Based Compensation 1.1

0.9

1.0

1.1

1.4

1.1 Add: Accrual-based Expenses 7.1

1.3

6.4

8.2

5.6

6.5 Less: Cash Payments for Accrual-based Expenses (3.7)

(3.3)

(2.8)

(6.3)

(4.5)

(5.6) Adjusted EBITDA (Compliance) $ 16.9

$ 8.7

$ 9.2

$ 9.1

$ 9.0

$ 9.5























Adjusted TTM EBITDA (Compliance)











$ 43.9

$ 36.0

$ 36.8

Reconciliation of Adjusted Cash for Compliance Calculation (USD in millions) Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 79.1

$ 49.8

$ 54.0 Less: 35% of Cash in Foreign Locations (23.3)

(13.4)

(16.4) Total Adjusted Cash (Compliance) $ 55.8

$ 36.4

$ 37.6

Reconciliation of Adjusted Debt for Compliance Calculation (USD in millions) Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025 Total Debt $ 203.2

$ 164.4

$ 171.1 Outstanding Letters of Credit 1.6

1.5

1.5 Total Adjusted Debt (Compliance) $ 204.8

$ 165.9

$ 172.6











Adjusted Net Debt (Compliance) $ 149.0

$ 129.5

$ 135.0 Compliance Leverage Ratio (Net Debt / TTM EBITDA) 3.39x

3.60x

3.67x Compliance Leverage Ratio Maximum Requirement 6.00x

5.50x

4.50x

