Stoneridge Returns to Russell 2000® Index

NOVI, Mich., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), a leading supplier of safe, intelligent and efficient electronic technologies for the commercial vehicle and off-highway equipment markets, today announced that the Company has been added to the Russell 2000® Index as part of the 2026 FTSE Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution. The reconstituted indexes became effective following the close of U.S. markets on June 26, 2026.

The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of approximately 2,000 small-cap U.S. companies and is widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as a benchmark for small-cap investment strategies. Membership in the index also results in automatic inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, which represents approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market.

"Our inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index reflects the progress we've made in strengthening our business and executing our strategic priorities," said Natalia Noblet, President and CEO of Stoneridge. "We believe this increased visibility will enhance awareness of Stoneridge among the investment community as we continue to focus on profitable growth and long-term shareholder value."

The Russell U.S. Indexes are maintained by FTSE Russell and are widely used by investment managers for index funds and active investment strategies. Approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. Indexes.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global supplier of safe and efficient electronic systems and technologies. Our systems and products power vehicle intelligence, while enabling safety and security for on- and off-highway transportation sectors around the world. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company with respect to the anticipated benefits of the inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index.. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," "designed to," "believes," "plans," "projects," "intends," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "continue," and similar words and expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements. With respect to the inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index these risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index may not result in increased institutional ownership, analyst coverage, trading liquidity, or investor visibility, and that any such effects may not be sustained; and the risk that the Company may not satisfy the eligibility criteria to maintain its membership in the Russell indexes at future reconstitutions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors:

the ability of our suppliers to supply us with parts and components at competitive prices on a timely basis, including the impact of potential tariffs and trade considerations on their operations and output;

fluctuations in the cost and availability of key materials and components (including semiconductors, printed circuit boards, resin, aluminum, steel and copper) and our ability to offset cost increases through negotiated price increases with our customers or other cost reduction actions, as necessary;

global economic trends, competition and geopolitical risks, including impacts from ongoing or potential global conflicts and any related sanctions and other measures, or an escalation of sanctions, tariffs or other trade tensions between the U.S. and other countries;

tariffs specifically in countries where we have significant direct or indirect manufacturing or supply chain exposure and our ability to either mitigate the impact of tariffs or pass any incremental costs to our customers;

our ability to achieve cost reductions that offset or exceed customer-mandated selling price reductions;

the reduced purchases, loss, financial distress or bankruptcy of a major customer or supplier;

the costs and timing of business realignment, facility closures or similar actions;

a significant change in commercial, automotive, off-highway or agricultural vehicle production;

competitive market conditions and resulting effects on sales and pricing;

foreign currency fluctuations and our ability to manage those impacts;

customer acceptance of new products;

our ability to successfully launch/produce products for awarded business;

adverse changes in laws, government regulations or market conditions affecting our products, our suppliers, or our customers' products;

our ability to protect our intellectual property and successfully defend against assertions made against us;

liabilities arising from warranty claims, product recall or field actions, product liability and legal proceedings to which we are or may become a party, or the impact of product recall or field actions on our customers;

labor disruptions at our facilities, or at any of our significant customers or suppliers;

business disruptions due to natural disasters or other disasters outside of our control;

the amount of our indebtedness and the restrictive covenants contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness, including our revolving credit facility;

capital availability or costs, including changes in interest rates;

refinancing risk and access to capital markets and liquidity;

the failure to achieve the successful integration of any acquired company or business;

risks related to a failure of our information technology systems and networks, and risks associated with current and emerging technology threats and damage from computer viruses, unauthorized access, cyber-attack and other similar disruptions;

as a result of the sale of the Company's Control Devices business in January 2026, the Company will operate as a two-segment business; the 2025 financial statements are not representative of the Company's future operating profile; and

the items described in Part I, Item 1A ("Risk Factors") in the Company's most recent Form 10-K.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent our estimates only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, whether to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.