Stoneridge to Present at 2024 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

NOVI, Mich., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference in New York City, with a presentation scheduled for 9:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Details for joining the presentation via live webcast can be found at https://www.stoneridge.com/presentations-events prior to the event.

About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com

