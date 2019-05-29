Stoneridge to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

NOVI, Mich., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, chief executive officer, and Bob Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will participate in Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference with a Company presentation at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 5, in New York City. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast and the presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) the evening prior to the presentation, on Tuesday, June 4. 

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com

