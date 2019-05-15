Stoneridge to Present at the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

NOVI, Mich., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Robert Krakowiak, chief financial officer, and Matthew Horvath, director of corporate development and investor relations, will participate in the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference with a Company presentation at 1:30 p.m. PDT on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast and the presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) the evening prior to the presentation, on Wednesday, May 22.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

