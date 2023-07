Stoneridge to Present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

NOVI, Mich., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer, will present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference in New York City on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The presentation will begin at 12:50 p.m. ET. Details on how to join the presentation via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.

