Stoneridge's MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System Receives FMCSA Exemption Renewal

News provided by

Stoneridge, Inc.

02 Feb, 2024, 17:00 ET

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) announced today that its Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association (FMCSA) exemption for its MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System (CMS) has been renewed for an additional five years. The exemption, originally granted in 2019, allows owners of MirrorEye-equipped trucks to remove the conventional rear-view mirrors and operate with an integrated system of cameras and digital displays.

Continue Reading
Stoneridge, Inc. has received an FMCSA exemption renewal for its MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System.
Stoneridge, Inc. has received an FMCSA exemption renewal for its MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System.

"This exemption renewal reinforces the benefits of our MirrorEye system from both a fuel economy and safety perspective," said Jim Zizelman, president and CEO of Stoneridge. "MirrorEye provides enhanced, real-time visibility from nearly every angle of a commercial truck, which can reduce the frequency and severity of accidents, especially when turning, during lane changes and in close-corner maneuvers. In addition to its important safety benefits, MirrorEye-equipped trucks can achieve a 2-3% increase in fuel savings when traditional mirrors are removed, which translates to roughly 2.5 tons of CO2 reduction annually per vehicle*."

MirrorEye was the first camera monitor system to receive this exemption. Since then, the company has partnered with more than 40 fleets in North America to equip the system on existing vehicles through retrofit applications.  In addition, MirrorEye has been integrated on multiple original equipment commercial truck and bus platforms in North America and Europe.

"During the last five years, we've worked closely with our fleet and OEM partners to validate the benefits of MirrorEye and make it the leading camera mirror system on the market today," continued Zizelman.

To view the complete exemption renewal, please visit the FMCSA posting here.

About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components and modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

____________________

 *North America Commercial Vehicle Applications

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.

Also from this source

Stoneridge Publishes Inaugural Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report

Stoneridge Publishes Inaugural Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) announced today it has published its first Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report. The...
Stoneridge to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Stoneridge to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jim Zizelman, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Horvath, chief financial officer,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.